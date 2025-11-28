'Why Bother With This?' Bill O'Reilly Left Baffled Over Former Fox News Pal Megyn Kelly Questioning if Epstein Was a Pedophile... After Conservative Mouthpiece Was Blasted for Sick Comments
Nov. 28 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Bill O’Reilly has confessed he was dumbfounded by Megyn Kelly's recent comments seemingly questioning if disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was actually a pedophile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
O'Reilly took to YouTube this week to address her comments, insisting he has no "malice" towards anyone he's covering and even praised Kelly as a "very good broadcaster."
Megyn Kelly Said Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Not a Pedophile'
While O'Reilly deemed his former Fox News colleague as "skilled" and a "very good broadcaster," he admitted she's "very controversial" before playing her comments on Epstein.
"This person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile, this is this person’s view who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type," Kelly had previously said on her show. "Like, he liked 15-year-old girls.
"And I realize this is disgusting, I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this, I’m just giving you facts, that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds, but he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby. And that is what I believed, and that is what I was reliably told for many years."
Bill O'Reilly Left Confused Over Megyn Kelly's Shock Comments
O'Reilly admitted Kelly took "heat" over her comments, and questioned why she would "bother" with that.
"So Megyn Kelly's a lawyer," he spilled. "I mean, she's a smart woman, she knows the business, good interviewer, can get some answers to difficult questions. So with that skill set, why do you want to do that? I mean, it’s not germane to anything. Jeffrey Epstein got what he deserved. He should have gotten it a lot sooner. He didn’t deserve to be on the planet, alright? So right now he’s enjoying hell."
The conservative political commentator also couldn't seem to wrap his head around why "we are trying to define" what Epstein's "proclivities were."
"I didn’t get the endgame to that," he admitted. "So when you’re a broadcaster, and you get into controversial areas, and anything with Epstein is controversial, there’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be – you want to advance the story. This is just, well, somebody told me this and – for what? To me, it’s like, why bother with this?"
President Trump Signs Bill to Release the Epstein Files
Epstein has been a hot-button topic as of late amid mounting pressure on President Trump's administration to release the much-talked-about Epstein files.
Earlier this month, Trump finally signed the bill to call for the Department of Justice to release them to the public.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he exclaimed on Truth Social.
"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories," he added.
The House Vote to Release the Epstein Files
Prior to Trump signing the bill, the House had voted 427-1 to release the files.
The one holdout was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.
"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he stated on X as an explanation for his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.
"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."
"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he elaborated.