'Why Bother With This?' Bill O'Reilly Left Baffled Over Former Fox News Pal Megyn Kelly Questioning if Epstein Was a Pedophile... After Conservative Mouthpiece Was Blasted for Sick Comments

O'Reilly admitted Kelly took "heat" over her comments, and questioned why she would "bother" with that.

"So Megyn Kelly's a lawyer," he spilled. "I mean, she's a smart woman, she knows the business, good interviewer, can get some answers to difficult questions. So with that skill set, why do you want to do that? I mean, it’s not germane to anything. Jeffrey Epstein got what he deserved. He should have gotten it a lot sooner. He didn’t deserve to be on the planet, alright? So right now he’s enjoying hell."

The conservative political commentator also couldn't seem to wrap his head around why "we are trying to define" what Epstein's "proclivities were."

"I didn’t get the endgame to that," he admitted. "So when you’re a broadcaster, and you get into controversial areas, and anything with Epstein is controversial, there’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be – you want to advance the story. This is just, well, somebody told me this and – for what? To me, it’s like, why bother with this?"