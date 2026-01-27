Bill Maher Admits He's Terrified About Aliens Meeting 'Narcissistic' Donald Trump — 'It Wouldn't Be a Good Look for Humans'

Farah, the filmmaker behind the 2025 hit The Age of Disclosure about the long-standing government secrecy around Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, commonly known as UFOs, had a different take.

"I would imagine that we're viewed as a whole. That's my takeaway. I think that humanity is viewed as a whole," he explained about how aliens would view mankind.

"Like, we're all in this together. And the reality of it is, you know, it's not a great look that Putin's invading sovereign nations, right?" he added about Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That led Maher to revise his view of otherworldly visitors meeting with Trump.

"Putin, another guy I would not want them to base...I would rather them base us on Trump than Putin. I mean, there are worse guys," Maher said about how the president may not be the worst pick in the world for aliens to have their first human encounter.