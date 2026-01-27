Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Admits He's Terrified About Aliens Meeting 'Narcissistic' Donald Trump — 'It Wouldn't Be a Good Look for Humans'

Photo of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher thinks Donald Trump would give a terrible first impression to alien visitors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Maher has revealed he's worried about what would happen if aliens landed on Earth today, considering Donald Trump is the leader of the free world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Time host, 70, had a lively conversation with UFO documentarian Dan Farah on his Club Random podcast on Monday, January 26, where Maher feared extraterrestrial visitors would get the wrong impression of mankind if they were taken on a visit with the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Worries Aliens Would Think Humans Are 'Narcissistic' After Meeting Trump

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Maher thinks Trump would be too much for aliens to deal with.

"If they do say take us to your leader, and that is Donald Trump. I mean, he is the president of America, and that is the leader of the free world. If they're going to base their ideas about how we all are, I mean, he, you know, he's got some points that aren't completely horrible, but I mean, there's a lot there," Maher exclaimed about alien visitors meeting with the Commander-in-Chief.

"There's a lot there that's going to make them go, 'What the f--- have we gotten us into here?' I mean, uh, I wouldn't want them to think we're that narcissistic. I wouldn't want them to think we're that corrupt, you know," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Maher joked that Trump would put tariffs on alien spaceships.

Maher cut Trump some slack on a few issues he agrees with, explaining, "I feel like he really does want to clean up the town. He does want to be the hero sheriff who cleans up the town. And I'm not going to lie and say that there are things that don't need cleaning up. I mean, the borders were too open. You know, colleges are crazy out of control. I could go on."

"I would hate the aliens to base their judgment on us based on how he has handled these issues. even when he identifies, you know, I don't want to put tariffs on spacecraft, you know, I mean, just it just wouldn't be a good look for the for humans," the HBO star noted with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'I Would Rather Them Base Us on Trump Than Putin'

Photo of Bill Maher and Dan Farah
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Dan Farah hoped that alien visitors would view 'humanity' as 'a whole.'

Farah, the filmmaker behind the 2025 hit The Age of Disclosure about the long-standing government secrecy around Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, commonly known as UFOs, had a different take.

"I would imagine that we're viewed as a whole. That's my takeaway. I think that humanity is viewed as a whole," he explained about how aliens would view mankind.

"Like, we're all in this together. And the reality of it is, you know, it's not a great look that Putin's invading sovereign nations, right?" he added about Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That led Maher to revise his view of otherworldly visitors meeting with Trump.

"Putin, another guy I would not want them to base...I would rather them base us on Trump than Putin. I mean, there are worse guys," Maher said about how the president may not be the worst pick in the world for aliens to have their first human encounter.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
ellen degeneres kind science

Ellen DeGeneres Mocked for Appearing in Discounted Skincare Commercial After Being 'Pushed Out' of Hollywood — 'Her Career Has Degenerated!'

Photo of Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Slammed as 'Heartless' for Saying She 'Doesn't Feel Sorry' for Second Fatal ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti

'We're So Divided'

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Maher didn't think citizens of Earth could be able to come together as a species against aliens.

Maher believes that "Resistance is futile" if we're visited by a hostile alien invader, saying, "I mean, if they want to kick our a--, I'm sure they can."

While Farah thought it was best that we "just get our s--- together as a species," politically observant Maher countered, "Yeah, that's not going to happen because we're so divided."

The documentarian hoped, "I often think that nothing would unite all of humanity and make us see what we have in common," in the face of Earth being visited by aliens, but Maher shot that down.

"They would not. It would not happen. As soon as the aliens landed, the Republicans and the Democrats would try to get them to be on their side against the other party," he snarked.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.