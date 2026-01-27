Bill Maher Admits He's Terrified About Aliens Meeting 'Narcissistic' Donald Trump — 'It Wouldn't Be a Good Look for Humans'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Bill Maher has revealed he's worried about what would happen if aliens landed on Earth today, considering Donald Trump is the leader of the free world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Time host, 70, had a lively conversation with UFO documentarian Dan Farah on his Club Random podcast on Monday, January 26, where Maher feared extraterrestrial visitors would get the wrong impression of mankind if they were taken on a visit with the president.
Bill Maher Worries Aliens Would Think Humans Are 'Narcissistic' After Meeting Trump
"If they do say take us to your leader, and that is Donald Trump. I mean, he is the president of America, and that is the leader of the free world. If they're going to base their ideas about how we all are, I mean, he, you know, he's got some points that aren't completely horrible, but I mean, there's a lot there," Maher exclaimed about alien visitors meeting with the Commander-in-Chief.
"There's a lot there that's going to make them go, 'What the f--- have we gotten us into here?' I mean, uh, I wouldn't want them to think we're that narcissistic. I wouldn't want them to think we're that corrupt, you know," he continued.
Maher cut Trump some slack on a few issues he agrees with, explaining, "I feel like he really does want to clean up the town. He does want to be the hero sheriff who cleans up the town. And I'm not going to lie and say that there are things that don't need cleaning up. I mean, the borders were too open. You know, colleges are crazy out of control. I could go on."
"I would hate the aliens to base their judgment on us based on how he has handled these issues. even when he identifies, you know, I don't want to put tariffs on spacecraft, you know, I mean, just it just wouldn't be a good look for the for humans," the HBO star noted with a laugh.
'I Would Rather Them Base Us on Trump Than Putin'
Farah, the filmmaker behind the 2025 hit The Age of Disclosure about the long-standing government secrecy around Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, commonly known as UFOs, had a different take.
"I would imagine that we're viewed as a whole. That's my takeaway. I think that humanity is viewed as a whole," he explained about how aliens would view mankind.
"Like, we're all in this together. And the reality of it is, you know, it's not a great look that Putin's invading sovereign nations, right?" he added about Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine.
That led Maher to revise his view of otherworldly visitors meeting with Trump.
"Putin, another guy I would not want them to base...I would rather them base us on Trump than Putin. I mean, there are worse guys," Maher said about how the president may not be the worst pick in the world for aliens to have their first human encounter.
'We're So Divided'
Maher believes that "Resistance is futile" if we're visited by a hostile alien invader, saying, "I mean, if they want to kick our a--, I'm sure they can."
While Farah thought it was best that we "just get our s--- together as a species," politically observant Maher countered, "Yeah, that's not going to happen because we're so divided."
The documentarian hoped, "I often think that nothing would unite all of humanity and make us see what we have in common," in the face of Earth being visited by aliens, but Maher shot that down.
"They would not. It would not happen. As soon as the aliens landed, the Republicans and the Democrats would try to get them to be on their side against the other party," he snarked.