Bill Maher Jokes He and Late Lindsey Graham Shared One Thing in Common: 'We Both Made It to 70 Without Getting Married'

"While we were off, only a month, but lots of change in the Republican Party," Maher began during his opening monologue.

"Lindsey Graham dropped dead, you know this. Mitch McConnell also died, but he still wanders the earth," he quipped, referencing the former Senate Republican leader's prolonged absence from public life following a medical emergency earlier this summer.

Maher then shifted to a more sincere tone as he acknowledged the late South Carolina senator's funeral.

"But not Lindsey Graham, you know, look, say what you want about him, he had a funeral the other day, National Cathedral, world leaders showed up. It's not often a senator gets that kind of a send-off," he said.