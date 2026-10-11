Bill Maher Demands Fraternities Be Abolished After Weighing In on Explosive Cornell 7 Case: 'Everything That’s Inherently Bad About Men Gets Worse if You Put Them in a Fraternity'
Oct. 11 2026, Updated 2:50 p.m. ET
Bill Maher called for fraternities to be abolished after weighing in on the controversial Cornell 7 case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian addressed the allegations during October 9's episode of Real Time, taking aim at his alma mater and warning that the problems extend far beyond one university.
Bill Maher Says Fraternities Bring Out the Worst in Men
Maher argued that all-male environments can foster troubling behavior, comparing the culture to other male-dominated institutions.
"Any place that's all male, no girls allowed, just doesn't function without depravity. Just ask the Catholic Church," he said, per Mediaite. "Ask the Taliban."
"Everything that's inherently bad about men gets worse if you put them in a fraternity," Maher continued, listing drinking, cruelty, peer pressure, tribalism, bullying, elitism, and nepotism among his complaints.
He also took a swipe at the stereotypical fraternity wardrobe, adding "boat shoes" to his list.
Maher also slammed the "hypocrisy" of frats and how they claim to make their pledges into gentlemen, but the Cornell 7 case challenges that.
Bill Maher Weighs In on Cornell 7 Allegations
The case centers on a woman identified as Jane Doe, who has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by seven men associated with Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity in 2024.
She has said she was too intoxicated to consent to some of the sexual activity and drug use.
Messages she exchanged with one of the men after the encounter have since drawn scrutiny, including a text in which she wrote, "At the end of the day non [sic] of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly I really liked being with u."
The Tompkins County district attorney initially declined to bring criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.
The investigation has since been reopened, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor.
'A Gentleman' Would Protect a Woman, Bill Maher Says
Maher said the Cornell 7 case highlighted a broader problem.
"A young woman made a bad decision, as 20-year-olds do, when she went to a frat house drunk and did Ketamine. And for that, she claims to have paid a price no woman should have to pay," he said.
"No one was there [or] knows what happened, but I do know what a gentleman is — a gentleman-gentleman is someone who in that situation, doesn't exploit the woman; he saves her," the comedian added.
Bill Maher Takes Aim at Cornell
Maher made clear that his connection to Cornell would not soften his criticism of the university, even though he studied there in the 1970s.
"Cornell sucks, and I f------ hated it, and I'm glad to see them eating a s--- sandwich," Maher said.