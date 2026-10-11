Bill Maher Demands Fraternities Be Abolished After Weighing In on Explosive Cornell 7 Case: 'Everything That’s Inherently Bad About Men Gets Worse if You Put Them in a Fraternity'

Maher argued that all-male environments can foster troubling behavior, comparing the culture to other male-dominated institutions.

"Any place that's all male, no girls allowed, just doesn't function without depravity. Just ask the Catholic Church," he said, per Mediaite. "Ask the Taliban."

"Everything that's inherently bad about men gets worse if you put them in a fraternity," Maher continued, listing drinking, cruelty, peer pressure, tribalism, bullying, elitism, and nepotism among his complaints.

He also took a swipe at the stereotypical fraternity wardrobe, adding "boat shoes" to his list.

Maher also slammed the "hypocrisy" of frats and how they claim to make their pledges into gentlemen, but the Cornell 7 case challenges that.