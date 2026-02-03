EXCLUSIVE: Clintons' New Epstein Shock — As New File Dump Reveals Pedophile Was Asked What He Did to Annoy 'America's Biggest Criminals' Bill and Hillary

It came in 2018 when Epstein was the subject of a takedown by the Miami Herald newspaper.

The publication called the court deal he struck in 2008 one of the legal deals of a lifetime as it probed his murky past.

Epstein – found dead from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell aged 66 in 2019 – was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court after pleading guilty to felony charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

But as part of a controversial plea deal, he served roughly 13 months in custody. He was then arrested again in 2019 on federal s-- trafficking charges but died in jail before a second conviction.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein went into crisis mode in 2018, with friends flooding his inbox with messages of support and questions over why he was now a "target" for the press.