Home > Entertainment > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

Clintons' New Epstein Shock — As New File Dump Reveals Pedophile Was Asked What He Did to Annoy 'America's Biggest Criminals' Bill and Hillary

Split photos of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was warned to ask himself what he did to annoy America's 'two biggest criminals.'

Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein was warned to ask himself what he did to annoy America's "two biggest criminals," Bill and Hillary Clinton, while under intense scrutiny over his warped life.

The sinister alert is contained in the three million files related to the pedophile released by the Department of Justice on Friday, which our team has now exhaustively examined.

Epstein's Crisis Response to Media Takedown

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

An anonymous supporter warned Epstein about Bill and Hillary Clinton in 2018.

It came in 2018 when Epstein was the subject of a takedown by the Miami Herald newspaper.

The publication called the court deal he struck in 2008 one of the legal deals of a lifetime as it probed his murky past.

Epstein – found dead from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell aged 66 in 2019 – was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court after pleading guilty to felony charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

But as part of a controversial plea deal, he served roughly 13 months in custody. He was then arrested again in 2019 on federal s-- trafficking charges but died in jail before a second conviction.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein went into crisis mode in 2018, with friends flooding his inbox with messages of support and questions over why he was now a "target" for the press.

Secret Strategies and 'Misunderstood Genius'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Flight records showed that Bill Clinton took four trips on Epstein's aircraft.

One of his pals – whose name is redacted in the DoJ document dump – asked him: "Are you left at peace by the media now?"

Epstein replied he was trying to "figure out" how to turn the Miami Herald piece into "something positive" by getting one of the "big foundations" he support to write an article titled 'The playful misunderstood genius.'

The serial s-- trafficker then sickeningly added: "Women won't like it."

He added about the supposed "smears" against him at the time: "Prostitution is a state crime. No federal. All pleas are secret. No federal victims until fed charges. Never a hedge fund manager, and never an informant. All nuts."

One of his pals, whose name is also blacked out in the latest Epstein files release, replied: "You are a target for some reason."

And another email from an anonymized supporter advised the pedophile: "Ask yourself what did you do to the two biggest criminals in our country: Bill and Hillary?"

The Clintons to Testify in Epstein Investigation

The message was released in the latest batch of files.
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The message was released in the latest batch of files.

There is no suggestion the Clintons had a vendetta against Epstein.

It comes as former U.S. President Bill Clinton, 79, and his long-suffering wife Hillary, 78, have said they will testify before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into convicted s-- offender Epstein.

Their decision reverses their repeated refusal to do so – just days before lawmakers were set to vote on holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

Lawyers for the Clintons said both would sit for depositions at dates to be agreed upon.

Bill Clinton has acknowledged knowing Epstein, but insists he never visited Epstein's private island and cut links with the serial abuser around two decades ago.

However, as RadarOnline.com has revealed, flight records show the Democrat took four trips on Epstein's private aircraft in 2002 and 2003.

Historical Context of Presidential Testimony

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

The Oversight Committee scheduled Hillary Clinton's deposition for February 26, 2026.

Bill Clinton's agreement to testify in an Epstein inquiry would make it an extremely rare move.

The last time a former president appeared before Congress was in 1983, when Gerald R. Ford testified about preparations for the 1987 celebration marking 200 years since the Constitution's ratification.

But when Donald Trump, 79, was subpoenaed in 2022 by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots, he responded by filing a lawsuit to block the demand – and the panel later dropped the subpoena.

