Biden Mistakenly Claims German Chancellor Who Died in 2017 Was at 2021 Summit in President's Latest Gaffe

Biden referred to the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl when he seemingly meant Chancellor Angela Merkel while speaking at a series of fundraiser events.

While reflecting on his first G7 summit as president following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the commander-in-chief referred to the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl instead of former Chancellor Angela Merkel .

President Joe Biden mixed up his European leaders during a series of fundraisers in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden said at two of three events that Kohl, who died in 2017, had asked him how he would respond if he read about people storming the British Parliament and killing officers "to stop the election of a prime minister."

Merkel notably attended the 2021 summit in the U.K., but Biden name dropped Kohl, who was chancellor from 1982 until 1998.

"I sat down and said, 'America's back.' And president of France looked at me and said, 'For how long?' And I never thought of it this way," Biden shared during the second event, according to multiple outlets.