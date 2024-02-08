Biden Mistakenly Claims German Chancellor Who Died in 2017 Was at 2021 Summit in President's Latest Gaffe
President Joe Biden mixed up his European leaders during a series of fundraisers in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While reflecting on his first G7 summit as president following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the commander-in-chief referred to the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl instead of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Biden said at two of three events that Kohl, who died in 2017, had asked him how he would respond if he read about people storming the British Parliament and killing officers "to stop the election of a prime minister."
Merkel notably attended the 2021 summit in the U.K., but Biden name dropped Kohl, who was chancellor from 1982 until 1998.
"I sat down and said, 'America's back.' And president of France looked at me and said, 'For how long?' And I never thought of it this way," Biden shared during the second event, according to multiple outlets.
"And then Helmut Kohl of Germany looked at me and said, 'What would you say Mr. President if you picked up the London Times tomorrow morning and learned there's 1000 broken down the doors of the British parliament, killed some [inaudible] on the way in to deny the next prime minister to take office. And you think, what would we think?'"
It marked his second blunder in a week after Biden spoke at an event in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. He appeared to confuse François Mitterrand, the former French president who died in 1996, for French President Emmanuel Macron, as he remembered an encounter at a summit during his first year in office.
Mitterand notably died in 1996, long before the G7 summit.
Biden's gaffe came weeks after his GOP rival Donald Trump also misspoke at an event about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley while seemingly intending to refer to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who he has accused of failing to provide adequate security for the Capitol.
According to reports, Biden, 81, is eager to show Americans why he is still fit to lead and is determined to use the pushback from Trump, 77, on his border deal as a weapon in his 2024 campaign.
Biden urged Congress to "show some spine" and stand up to Trump, who has opposed the deal and garnered support for its collapse.