Best UK Casino Sites (2025) – Top 10 Online Casinos for UK Players

Here are some of the highest-paying online casino games that UK players love:

Evolution Gaming Early Payout Live Blackjack (99.5% RTP)

The highest RTP in the UK is the Early Playout Live Blackjack Room by Evolution Gaming. It’s super easy to play and fun, too!

1429 Uncharted Seas (98.6% RTP)

You might prefer to stay away from the live casino world, and if that’s the case, slots will pay out well on average sometimes, too. A great example of that is the 1429 Uncharted Seas.

Pragmatic Play Live Roulette (98.5% RTP)

Blackjack isn’t the only live casino game from which you can get a good average payout. Pragmatic Play has proved that’s the case with their offering of online live roulette.

So, as you can see, online slots and live casino games are the best ways to get high RTPs in the UK online casino scene. These three, in particular, are your best routes for them, so they’re great places to start if you’re not sure which game to play.

What Games Can You Play at Online Casinos in the UK?

If you’re not sure which game to play in the first place, it’s worth considering the broader game categories first of all. Here are some of the most popular options at the best UK casino sites.

Slots

Just like the best online casinos in Canada, almost all casino UK sites offer more slots than any other type of game. That’s because there are a lot more variations of themes and styles than any other type of game out there, so it’s hard to get bored!

Blackjack

Perhaps the second most plentiful online casino game is blackjack. There are hundreds of different types of it in live and non-live mode. The key benefit of playing Blackjack is that it’s easy to play and that it can pay out well.

Roulette

Roulette and blackjack go side by side as the two most popular forms of live casino games. You’ll be able to play them at most sites, and you can get them in non-live forms as well, albeit slightly less commonly.

Bingo

Another one of the UK’s favourite casino games is bingo. It might not be quite as available at online casinos as some of the other types of games, but some sites have it to offer in a variety of variations.

The Importance of RTP When Choosing a Casino Game

The RTP (Return to Player) rate of a game is the average amount that a game pays back. If we staked £100 on a 96% RTP game, we’d receive back an average of £96.

Of course, as we know, it could be a lot higher or a lot lower than this. And the factor that shows us how far away we might be is something called volatility, or variance.

A highly volatile game could pay back a whole lot more than £96 in this example, but it might also pay out a whole lot less. On the flip side, a low variance game could pay out closer to the £96 mark.