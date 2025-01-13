Best UK Casino Sites (2025) – Top 10 Online Casinos for UK Players
The choice of UK online casino sites is practically endless. That’s good news for players, but it makes our job a bit harder. There are now more contenders than ever for our list of the best UK online casinos, so we’ve had to raise the bar with our rankings.
Now, with that in mind, our top pick overall is Hippodrome. It offers an incredible welcome bonus, over 450 quality games, and guaranteed fast payouts. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
So, if you like the sound of that, stay tuned to find out more about ten of the best UK casinos online.
Best UK Online Casinos
Hippodrome Casino: Best overall
PlayOJO: 100+ live dealer games
Jackpot City: Best for online slots
Betway: Fastest payouts
Grosvenor: Highly rated mobile app
Regal Wins: Up to £500 welcome bonus
Casushi: Great bonus buy slots
All British: Top pick for roulette
Pub Casino: Super fast customer support
Yeti Casino: Eye-catching theme and graphics
1. Hippodrome Casino – Best UK Online Casino Overall
Pros:
99%+ RTP casino games
£100 and 100 spins for new players
Over 40 live casino games in total
Exciting TV game show games
Payouts made same day
Cons:
Some games are not available on mobile
Website feels dated
If you want a well-rounded casino experience, the best choice is Hippodrome Casino. One look at the site and you know you’ll have a fun time.
Choice of Games: 4.95/5
Hippodrome Casino has over 40 live casino games to play, and they’re almost completely exclusively supplied by Playtech or Evolution Gaming. Two of the best in the business, these providers guarantee an element of class in their gameplay, plus great payout rates.
There’s a lot of variety of game types, too. Of course, you’ll find all the classic roulette, blackjack, etc., but the choice of game shows is what really stands out.
Outside of this, there are plenty of slots, video poker games, and more to make up the rest of the 450+ strong catalogue.
Welcome Bonus: 4.95/5
You can get a nice 100% match bonus of up to £100 when you sign up at Hippodrome. On top of that, you’ll get 100 bonus spins thrown in for the Big Bass Bonanza slot, just as long as you put down the minimum deposit of £20.
It’s nice to see this combination of spins and bonus funds.
Other Important Factors: 4.9/5
There aren’t any downloadable apps for this casino, but when you try its mobile browser version you probably won’t look for one. Plus, you’ll find that it features most of the games from the desktop site.
Things still run professionally behind the scenes, though. Payouts are generally made on the same day, and the customer support team is very responsive. The payment methods available include Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, and Neteller,
Final Score: 4.9/5
Although it does not look like the most aesthetic casino in the world, Hippodrome Casino is certainly one of the best. There’s a lot more than meets the eye, especially when it comes to live casino games.
2. PlayOJO - Best UK Online Casino Site for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
No wagering on 50 bonus spins
Over 3,000 casino games
Features all the classic slot games
Same day payout processing
Highly rated mobile app
Cons:
Only five payment methods
Not so many video poker games
With some of the UK's favourite casino games, no wagering bonus spins, and same-day payouts, our second online casino pick in the UK is PlayOJO.
Choice of Games: 4.95/5
PlayOJO’s game collection stands at over 3,000, and that number is rising all the time as exciting new titles are constantly being added to it. This is clearly one of the strongest game catalogues in the UK.
It’s not just the quantity of games that’s impressive though. The games themselves are very strong, and we can tell this by a look at the list of providers where they come from.
Big names such as ELK Studios, NetEnt, and Blueprint Gaming have supplied a mix of top slots to play for real money, live dealer games, bingo, etc. No matter what type of game you like, you’ll find something to play here.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
Sign up for a PlayOJO account and put down a deposit of at least £10 to get 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza. It’s one of the all-time classic slot games, so it’s always great to be able to play it with extra spins.
If you win anything, you’ll be able to cash out that win right away. There are no wagering requirements for your bonus spins winnings from this bonus at all, which is really impressive.
Other Important Factors: 4.9/5
All PlayOJO withdrawals are processed on the same day. That’s about as fast as it gets at the best online casinos UK players recommend, so PlayOJO is certainly doing some impressive work here.
Another factor we like about this online casino is the downloadable mobile app. It's available for Android and iOS devices and is highly rated in both app stores. We can see why, as it’s packed with games and a dream to use, thanks to some great design work.
We might have liked to have seen more than five payment methods, but the fact that VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, PayPal, and bank transfers are all supported should be enough for most players.
Final Score: 4.85/5
Only a couple of very small details held PlayOJO back from full 5s across the board. And even those aren’t going to cause a problem for many players. It’s the best casino in the UK.
3. Jackpot City – Best UK Online Casino for Slots
Pros:
£100 welcome bonus available
10-15 minute payouts
Over 500 total games
Great range of classic slots
Exciting branded slots
Cons:
Basic website design
A few less-known developers
We’re suckers for a unique slot experience, and it’s one of those that became the key reason for our inclusion of Jackpot City in our top five UK online casino sites. But it’s hardly the only reason.
Choice of Games: 4.7/5
There are over 500 casino games to play at Jackpot City.
You can play some classic slot games like Fluffy Favourites and King Kong Cash.
That said, a few of the games come from providers we’re less acquainted with. You might have to sift through some average titles to get to the best bits.
Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5
There’s an incredible bonus up for grabs to all new players at Jackpot City. They offer a one time 100% up to £100 matched deposit, including 100 bonus spins.
Aside from the welcome offer, there are exciting daily tournaments, drops & wins, and the Mega Money Wheel.
Other Important Factors: 4.7/5
You’ll generally only need to wait less than a day to get paid out as a Jackpot City player. Their payout processing is up there with the fastest in the business. So, once you’ve played through your welcome bonus wagering, you can get your cash right away.
Deposits in the first place can be made with VISA, Mastercard, Neteller, and PayPal.
Final Score: 4.8/5
With all new players able to grab up to £100, it’s clear that Jackpot City is going to turn a few heads. But they do a great job of keeping players around, too. Their immense array of games and rapid payouts are certainly big parts of the reason for that.
4. Betway – Best Online Casino UK for Fast Payouts
Pros:
£50 casino welcome offer
400 games to play
24-hour payment processing
Excellent game categorisation
Fun Slingo titles
Cons:
No bonus spins in the welcome offer
Not as many mobile games
One of the slots sites that surprised us is Betway. Its curation is tailored to only the best games, and the team is constantly adding all the best news titles. Plus, the fast payouts are pretty impressive.
Choice of Games: 4.8/5
All the classic slot games can be found at Betway. NetEnt’s Starburst is obviously there, and it’s also worth noting Book of Ra, Fluffy Favourites, and Big Bass Bonanza. These are some of the UK’s all-time favourite slots!
If you’d rather a more modern slot gaming experience, you’ll be pleased to hear that Betway is constantly adding the latest hit slots from the best developers like Hacksaw Gaming and Microgaming.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
There is a £50 deposit bonus up for grabs when you first sign up at Betway. It’s a bit disappointing that it doesn’t come with bonus spins, but when you consider the other promotions offered by this casino, you’ll realize it’s after a more well-rounded experience for its players.
Other Important Factors: 4.6/5
You can make deposits at Betway using debit cards, Trustly, Truelayer, Vyne, and Paypal.
Betway payouts tend to take place on the same day for web wallet transactions.
You can’t download a Betway app to your device, but the mobile browser version operates smoothly. This compromises the mobile gaming experience a little, as a few games are missing from the regular mobile site.
Final Score: 4.7/5
Another entry on our top five picks is Betway. The slots are integral to that, but the swift payout processing and the smooth mobile performance also add to a great experience.
5. Grosvenor – Best Mobile Online Casino in the UK
Pros:
Three highly-rated casino apps
Payouts processed in 15 mins
150% matched deposit welcome offer
NetEnt slot game selection
Helpful descriptions of each game
Cons:
Could add more slot games
Low cap on bonus offer
Smartphone players probably won’t want to look a lot further than Grosvenor. Their set of apps is the best we’ve ever used, for sure.
Choice of Games: 4.7/5
Grosvenor is home to around 1,000 casino games. A little under 700 of these are slots, which is fewer than some of the other selections we’ve picked out today.
The good news is that the game selection is razor-sharp, including some of the best titles from huge names like Pragmatic Play and NetEnt.
There’s also a lot of quality to be discovered in the live casino department, with enjoyable rooms from Evolution Gaming. Plus, Grosvenor has its own exciting original poker setup, which is well worth checking out if that’s your game.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
New Grosvenor players can ‘deposit £20, play with £50’ when they first sign up for an account. This is effectively a 150% deposit match, but there’s less actual bonus cash on offer as compared to some of the other online casinos for real money games out there.
You can also grab bonus spins daily when you stake £10 or more. If you’re into roulette, there’s a guaranteed bonus worth up to £100 with the Instant Roulette Rewards.
Other Important Factors: 4.75/5
It doesn’t matter if you want to play on your mobile phone or desktop computer, Grosvenor is going to offer a real treat in terms of its design. It’s one of the best-looking websites, and the mobile apps are the best in the UK's online casino business.
There are three to choose from: one for poker, one for live games, and one for non-live games.
Each contains the same level of sophisticated software design we’re used to seeing from Grosvenor. And, of course, they’re loaded with games and interesting features, like live chat support and the option to pin your favourite game to the homepage.
The app or desktop site can both be used to place a deposit with Paysafecard, VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and PayPal.
When it comes to cashing out, your request will be processed in just 15 minutes—that’s crazy fast.
Final Score: 4.75/5
The best casino mobile apps in the UK are almost impossible to ignore, especially when they contain some of the best games in the world and some very generous bonuses.
How We Ranked the Top UK Casino Sites
Welcome Bonus
A lot of online casinos in the UK give new players bonus money or extra spins to play with when we first sign up for an account with them. This is super important to the overall experience there. It boosts our bankroll as we scope out the site’s games and other factors.
Choice of Games
We want to see at least a few hundred casino games at every site. However, there also needs to be a good range of game types like blackjack, roulette, and slots. On top of that, we’re always on the lookout for good software providers to ensure a level of quality.
Payout Speed and Options
If an online casino offers a variety of fast payout banking options, and processes payments quickly, it’s more convenient for players. But it also shows us that the casino values the experience for players, and this generally means that we can find them to be more trustworthy.
While crypto online casinos are not included on our list, the sites featured here are known to process payouts swiftly via debit cards and web wallets.
Mobile App Compatibility
It’s always good to see a well-designed, downloadable mobile app (for Android and iOS devices) that features a good range of games for each online casino. Failing that, a regular mobile website with good mobile compatibility will do fine as well.
Safety and Security
Last but perhaps most importantly, we needed to make sure that all of our top picks were safe. To do this, we made sure that they were correctly licensed, had efficient customer support, and were well reviewed by other players, so we knew that they had good experiences.
How Safe Are Online Casinos in the UK
To reiterate, it really is key that we check the security and safety of the best payout online casino UK sites that we sign up for. Without safety, you could be at risk of having your personal data misused, your funds paid out slowly or games not paying out as well as they should.
We scrutinised all of our top picks to ensure that they demonstrated the utmost in safety. And if you want to sign up for a UK casino site outside of our top picks, we recommend that you do the same thing.
How to Tell if a UK Gambling Site is Legit
Here are the factors we used when ensuring that each of our top picks are legit online casinos.
Player reviews: We needed to make sure that other players have had a safe time at each online casino we recommended. Player reviews have always proved to be a great way to scope out any potential red flags.
Game payouts: High payout games are good news for obvious reasons. But they also tend to show that the site offering them is more trustworthy.
Encryption: Your data should always be protected by SSL encryption at an online casino. This will ensure that it never falls into the wrong hands.
Withdrawal fees: Any trustworthy online casino is going to charge fees for withdrawals, or will at least keep them to a minimum for specific payment methods. We don’t want to have to pay to receive our casino winnings!
The Importance of Licensing When Choosing a UK Online Casino
Checking those four factors is key, but perhaps the most important factor of all that needs to be looked at when choosing the best UK casino sites is the licensing. If an online casino is correctly licensed, it’s going to have an independent body monitoring its behaviour to make sure it looks after players.
Some licensing bodies are stricter than others, and that bodes well for us players. For example, the UK Gambling Commission is one of the toughest out there, and all of our top picks are licensed by it. It’s going to be checking all of the following things all the time:
Data handling: As well as encryption, online casinos need to keep your data safe and never sell it on to third parties. The UKGC will be on top of that.
Age checks: One of the key roles of the UKGC is to clamp down on underage gambling by checking that each online casino carries out adequate age verification.
Payout speed: The UKGC will ensure that your winnings are paid out by an online casino in a reasonable amount of time. They’ll check that you don’t have to wait for days on end for no reason.
Money laundering: A few people out there want to use online casinos for money laundering, but they won’t be able to get away with that at any site that’s monitored by the UKGC.
Online Casino Games in the UK with the Best Payouts
Here are some of the highest-paying online casino games that UK players love:
Evolution Gaming Early Payout Live Blackjack (99.5% RTP)
The highest RTP in the UK is the Early Playout Live Blackjack Room by Evolution Gaming. It’s super easy to play and fun, too!
1429 Uncharted Seas (98.6% RTP)
You might prefer to stay away from the live casino world, and if that’s the case, slots will pay out well on average sometimes, too. A great example of that is the 1429 Uncharted Seas.
Pragmatic Play Live Roulette (98.5% RTP)
Blackjack isn’t the only live casino game from which you can get a good average payout. Pragmatic Play has proved that’s the case with their offering of online live roulette.
So, as you can see, online slots and live casino games are the best ways to get high RTPs in the UK online casino scene. These three, in particular, are your best routes for them, so they’re great places to start if you’re not sure which game to play.
What Games Can You Play at Online Casinos in the UK?
If you’re not sure which game to play in the first place, it’s worth considering the broader game categories first of all. Here are some of the most popular options at the best UK casino sites.
Slots
Just like the best online casinos in Canada, almost all casino UK sites offer more slots than any other type of game. That’s because there are a lot more variations of themes and styles than any other type of game out there, so it’s hard to get bored!
Blackjack
Perhaps the second most plentiful online casino game is blackjack. There are hundreds of different types of it in live and non-live mode. The key benefit of playing Blackjack is that it’s easy to play and that it can pay out well.
Roulette
Roulette and blackjack go side by side as the two most popular forms of live casino games. You’ll be able to play them at most sites, and you can get them in non-live forms as well, albeit slightly less commonly.
Bingo
Another one of the UK’s favourite casino games is bingo. It might not be quite as available at online casinos as some of the other types of games, but some sites have it to offer in a variety of variations.
The Importance of RTP When Choosing a Casino Game
The RTP (Return to Player) rate of a game is the average amount that a game pays back. If we staked £100 on a 96% RTP game, we’d receive back an average of £96.
Of course, as we know, it could be a lot higher or a lot lower than this. And the factor that shows us how far away we might be is something called volatility, or variance.
A highly volatile game could pay back a whole lot more than £96 in this example, but it might also pay out a whole lot less. On the flip side, a low variance game could pay out closer to the £96 mark.
Best UK Casino Sites – FAQs
Are UK Online Casinos Legit?
Yes, all UK online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are legit. All of our top 10 picks are, so you’ll be safe if you choose to play at any one of them.
Can You Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in the UK?
Yes, it’s possible to play for real money at most online casinos in the UK. And there are quite a few payment methods you can use to make this happen.
Are Online Casino Games Rigged?
Not if they’re from the top online casinos in the UK with proper licensing. The UKGC and other licensing bodies ensure that each game gives a fair chance to win.
What Payment Methods Can I Use at UK Gambling Sites?
Most online casinos in the UK accept payments with VISA, Mastercard, bank transfers, and perhaps PayPal or Apple Pay.
Some will accept further options, including Neteller, Skrill, and paysafecard.
Can You Play at UK Online Casinos On Your Mobile Device?
There are loads of great online mobile casinos in the UK. All of our top picks have great mobile apps.
The best overall, however, is Grosvenor. This site has three significant casino mobile apps for different types of games.
What Online Casino Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus for UK Players?
The best deposit bonus at any online casino in the UK is the Regal Wins welcome bonus. There’s up to £500 up for grabs when you sign up there.
What is the Best Online Casino in the UK?
The UK’s number online casino overall is Hippodrome. It has the best combination of games, bonuses and payouts.
Quick Comparison: Best Casino Sites in the UK
There are a lot of great UK online casino sites out there, but five in particular stand out. Here’s a look back at the top online casinos UK.
Hippodrome Casino: There’s no better place to play online casino games in the UK than at Hippodrome Casino. Get a 100% deposit match of up to £100 plus 100 spins. T&Cs apply.
PlayOJO: The top online casino site in the UK for live dealers is PlayOJO. It has over 3000 games, same-day payouts, and 50 bonus spins with no wagering. T&Cs apply.
Jackpot City: The top online slots of all casinos in the UK can be found here. The Jackpot City new customer offer is a generous 100% up to £100 matched deposit. T&Cs apply.
Betway: The speed of payout processing at Betway is second to none. Try them out for yourself and get up to £50 in bonuses as a new player. T&Cs apply.
Signing Up for the Best UK Online Casinos
Now that you’ve selected one of the best UK casino sites, it’s time to register for an account. Here’s how to do that at our top pick, Hippodrome.
1. Create Your Initial Login
Make your way to the Hippodrome homepage
Hit the button that reads “Join”
Complete all the fields in the signup form
2. Verify Your Personal Details
Click the link in your email inbox to confirm
Upload copies of your ID as required
Wait a little while for these to be accepted
3. Make Your First Deposit
Go over to the cashier section
Select your preferred payment method
Complete the transaction with the instructions
Tips for Playing at the Top Online Casinos in the UK
Download Mobile Apps
Downloadable mobile apps are a lot smoother to use and tend to feature more games than the regular mobile websites of online casinos. If there’s one to download, it’s worth doing that, just as long as you have enough storage on your smartphone.
Consider Demo Slots
If you don’t know whether a slot is going to be worth your money or not then you can often try it out in demo mode. To find these demo slots, just try and Google the name of it followed by the word ‘demo’.
Get Every Welcome Bonus
All of the top 10 picks we’ve made today have generous new customer offers. You could try out every site and make use of these if you want to, just as long as you take your time so that you can meet all of the wagering requirements.
Consider Your Internet Connection When Playing Live Casino Games
Live dealer games work on a streaming basis, so you’re going to need a reliable internet connection in order to play them. If your connection drops, you might end up losing out on a win, so make sure to play only in high mobile data areas or while connected to Wi-Fi.
Understand the Role of the UK Gambling Commission
The UK’s licensing authority, the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), is there to protect us players. They monitor the activities of all online gambling sites registered in the country to ensure that they protect us. You can reach out to them if you ever have any concerns.
Use Responsible Gambling Tools Whenever You Can
Whether you’re placing a bet in Australia or enjoying the jackpot slots in the UK, online gambling should always be about having fun.
So, if you ever feel like you’re not having fun, it’s time to stop. You can use tools for responsible gambling at the best casino online UK sites, such as time checks and deposit limits, to help you stay in control, and we highly recommend doing so.
Which Top UK Casino Sites Are You Checking Out?
The UK casino market is packed with fantastic online casinos offering the best games ever made, some great bonuses to play them with, and some fast payouts to collect your winnings.
The top place to get all of these things overall is Hippodrome, but PlayOJO, Grosvenor, and the rest of our top picks aren’t far off the pace. And you can get some pretty great new customer offers while you sign up for all of them and shop around.
So, have fun, be safe, and always remember to stop online gambling when the fun stops.
