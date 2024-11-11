Home > Misc 10 Best Slots To Play Online for Real Money (2024) – Top 10 Slot Sites, Rated by Experts By: Radar Staff Nov. 11 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

The slot machine action online is every bit as sizzling hot as what you’ll find in Vegas. There are more games, bigger jackpots, and crazier features online…but only if you know where to find the best slots to play online for real money. After spinning countless reels and testing various bonuses, we’ve found a clear winner: Cash Bandits 3 at Slots of Vegas. This site's game selection is a nonstop ride, and its bonuses—free spins, deposit matches, and a VIP program—truly set it apart. But why limit yourself to just one option? We’ve curated a list of the best slot games that pay real money from top online slot sites. Let’s check them out!

Best Online Slots for Real Money

Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.

1. Cash Bandits 3 at Slots of Vegas – Best Online Slot for Real Money

RTP: 96.5%

Theme: Cops and robbers, heist

Maximum Win: 50,000x your bet per line

Where To Play: Slots of Vegas

Bonus: Code “WILD250” for up to $2,500 bonus + 50 free spins Cash Bandits 3 by Real Time Gaming is a high-volatility slot, so you can expect less frequent but potentially larger wins. This 5-reel, 25-payline slot machine features a classic cops-and-robbers theme with cartoonish graphics. The Vault Feature is the main attraction, triggered by landing three or more scatter symbols. This feature awards free spins with increasing multipliers, and correctly picking digits on the vault's keypad can unlock additional spins and higher multipliers. >> Play Cash Bandits 3 at Slots of Vegas

2. Take the Vault at Super Slots – Best Medium Volatility Real Money Slot

RTP: 96.21%

Theme: Bandits

Maximum Win: 1,327x your stake per spin

Where To Play: Super Slots

Bonus: Welcome bonuses up to $6,000 + 100 free spins Take the Vault by Betsoft is a medium-volatility online slot game with five reels and 75 paylines. This is another one of those online slots with an exciting heist or bandits theme. Its Heist Spins bonus feature is a highlight triggered by landing five or more police car symbols. During these spins, robber bonus symbols stick to the reels, and each one awards a cash prize. If you fill all 15 positions with robbers, you trigger the Mega Heist for possible massive payouts. >> Play Take the Vault at Super Slots

3. Gemhalla at Ignition – Best High RTP Online Slot for Real Money

RTP: 97.17%

Theme: Vikings, gems

Maximum Win: 5,000x your bet

Where To Play: Ignition

Bonus: Up to $3,000 crypto welcome bonus Gemhalla by BGaming is a cluster-pay slot with cascading reels mechanic and a 7 x 7 grid. Landing clusters of five or more matching symbols triggers wins and collapses, allowing new symbols to drop in for additional potential wins. This is a bonus buy game, so you can purchase direct access to the free spins feature. While this can be risky due to the upfront cost, it also presents a faster route to potentially big wins if luck is on your side. >> Play Gemhalla at Ignition

4. Leprechaun’s Golden Trail at Slots.lv – Best Slot Bonus Features

RTP: 96.16%

Theme: Leprechaun, Irish luck

Maximum Win: 8,000x your stake

Where To Play: Slots.lv

Bonus: Up to $3,000 welcome bonus + 30 free spins Leprechaun's Golden Trail by Qora Games is a charming Irish-themed slot with a 5x4 grid and 40 paylines. Land three or more bonus symbols to trigger the Golden Trail feature, where you spin a wheel to progress along a trail with increasing multipliers. You can also trigger the Super Bonus for even bigger payouts. At Slots.lv, this game is part of their Hot Drop Jackpots, offering the chance to hit hourly and daily jackpot drops. >> Play Leprechaun’s Golden Trail at Slots.lv

5. Aztec’s Millions at Lucky Red Casino – Best Progressive Jackpot Slots

RTP: 95%

Theme: Aztec

Maximum Win: 10,000x your bet

Where To Play: Lucky Red Casino

Bonus: 400% slots bonus of up to $4,000 Aztec's Millions by Real Time Gaming is a progressive jackpot slot that will transport you back to the ancient Aztec civilization. This 5-reel, 25-payline game’s main draw is its life-changing progressive jackpot, often reaching millions of dollars. The Aztec King symbol is wild and substitutes for other symbols to create winning combinations. Landing five Aztec King bonus symbols on a payline triggers the progressive jackpot. The game also features a free spins bonus round, activated by at least three scatter symbols. >> Play Aztec’s Millions at Lucky Red Casino

Best Slot Sites for Real Money

Slots of Vegas: Best slots site overall

Super Slots: Wide range of slot games

Ignition: Hot bonus buy games

Slots.lv: Fun mobile slots for real money

Lucky Red Casino: Exciting progressive slots

Wild Casino: Long list of slot bonuses

BC.Game: Top pick for crypto

Cafe Casino: Best loyalty rewards

Black Lotus: $7,000 welcome bonus

Bitstarz: Fastest payout options

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Slots Site for Real Money Overall

Pros 250% welcome bonus up to $2,500

50 free spins on popular games

High RTP slot games (95%+)

Great VIP perks

250+ online slots to play Cons Average payment methods

Login required for demo play The best online casinos for real money slots should excel in two key areas: a diverse selection of slot games and enticing bonuses that keep the excitement going. Slots of Vegas hits the mark on both fronts, securing its top spot on our list. Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5 The best online slot games at Slots of Vegas are powered by Real Time Gaming, a software provider known for its high-quality game titles. If you don’t know where to start, you can always play our top pick, Cash Bandits 3. Other slot games like Big Cat Links are fun to play with lions, tigers, and panthers guarding the jackpots and thrilling bonus rounds. For those who enjoy a Halloween theme, the Bubble Bubble series (1-3) offers a spooky good time. Slots of Vegas also provides a solid selection of table games, including video poker, blackjack, and roulette, so you can switch things up when you need a break from the slots. Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5 Looking for a bankroll boost? Slots of Vegas welcomes new players with a 250% cash bonus of up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins. Use the bonus code “WILD250” on your first deposit to claim this offer. Use your free spins before exploring other games, as per the bonus terms. As a regular player, you'll benefit from Slots of Vegas’s rewarding VIP program and regular reload bonuses with additional free spins. Payment Methods: 4.9/5 Slots of Vegas supports USD and cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. You can fund your casino account using Visa and Mastercard or opt for Bitcoin for crypto transactions. Payouts can be requested via Coindraw. Most payouts take 1-7 days, but cryptocurrency transactions can often be processed on the same day.

2. Super Slots – Best Real Money Online Slots Variety

Pros Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

100 free spins on min. $100 deposit

Get 10% weekly rebates

Regular slots tournaments

Has slots volatility info Cons No VIP/Loyalty program

Could add more ways to filter games Spinning the same reels over and over again can get a little stale. While all the real money casinos on our list offer a solid game selection, Super Slots takes it to the next level with a mind-blowing collection of 700+ slot games from a diverse lineup of software providers. Online Slots Selection: 4.9/5 Super Slots features real money online slots from top providers like Nucleus Gaming, Betsoft, and Rival Games. A standout feature is that when you click on a game’s info on the casino site, it displays the volatility level. This allows you to choose games based on your risk tolerance for the day. If you need a break from slots, the casino offers a great range of regular table games and live dealer options. Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5 Use the bonus code "SS250" on your first deposit for a 250% bonus up to $1,000. For your next five deposits, use the code "SS100" for a 100% match up to $1,000. Additionally, with a deposit of at least $100, you’ll receive 100 free spins on the online casino game of the month. Super Slots may not have a loyalty program, but they offer a 10% weekly rebate. Play slots from Monday through Thursday, and if you end the week with losses, you’ll get a 10% rebate on up to $250 of those losses. Payment Methods: 4.9/5 Super Slots supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies. You can play with Bitcoin, Stellar, Tron, and Binance. For traditional payment methods, they accept credit/debit cards, Person-to-person transfers, Money Orders, bank transfers, and Cashier’s Checks. The minimum deposit is $20, but this may vary depending on the payment method used. The minimum amount for withdrawals is also $20, mostly for cryptocurrencies.

3. Ignition – Best Bonus Buy Games of all Online Slots Real Money Sites

Pros $3,000 welcome bonus package

Over 300 real money online slots

Great selection of bonus buy games

Generous crypto bonuses

Same-day payout options Cons No free spins on welcome bonus

Could add more slots bonuses We've all been there, right? Waiting to finally trigger the free spins bonus round for a significant win. But sometimes, the wait can be a real buzzkill. If you're the type who likes to skip the foreplay and get straight to the action, then bonus-buy games at Ignition are worth playing. Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5 Ignition Casino offers over 300 classic slots, modern slots, and progressive jackpots from software providers like BGaming, Betsoft, and Rival. However, it's their bonus buy selection that you might not want to miss out on. Want to dive straight into the free spins frenzy? Games like Gemhalla, Aloha King Elvis, and Bonanza Billion let you buy your way into the bonus rounds, skipping the base game grind and maximizing your chances of hitting those big wins. Ignition is also a poker powerhouse if you need a break from playing casino games. They even have virtual sports betting to keep things interesting. It’s not exactly crypto sports betting, but it’s the next best thing. Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5 Ignition Casino doesn't skimp on the welcome bonuses, either. Crypto users can score a 150% match bonus up to $1,500 for both casino games and poker or $3,000 in bonus cash. Credit card users still get a generous 100% match up to $1,000 each. Crypto players can also enjoy a weekly bankroll boost of up to $1,000. We just wish they had more slots bonuses, but at least they have a comp points system. You get points for real money bets that you can exchange for more rewards. Payment Methods: 4.8/5 Ignition accepts major credit cards and popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and even MatchPay. The minimum deposit you can make is $20. Crypto payouts can be as low as $10 and are processed within a few hours or the same day.

4. Slots.lv – Best Mobile Slot Site for Real Money

Pros Up to $3,000 deposit bonus

Over 400 real money slots

Earn points for placing bets

Superb mobile performance

Play games with awesome jackpots Cons Could have more ongoing promotions

Heavier focus on crypto payments Okay, so maybe chasing million-dollar jackpots isn't your thing. Totally understandable. Slots.lv and their Hot Drop Jackpots might be right up your alley. And you can enjoy these games on the go!. Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5 Slots.lv casino offers classic slots and even some progressive jackpots, but the real showstoppers are their Hot Drop Jackpots. These are real money online slots with jackpots that are guaranteed to hit hourly and daily. There’s also a mega jackpot that drops randomly. A Night With Cleo, American Jet Set, and Leprechaun's Golden Trail are just a few games where you can experience the rush of a guaranteed jackpot win. Now, if you need a break from the reels, you can try your hand at other online casino games like Bitcoin roulette, Plinko, video poker, or even a few rounds of bingo. Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5 If you're a crypto enthusiast, you can get a 200% welcome bonus of up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins on the Golden Buffalo slot game when you make your first deposit. If you prefer traditional payment methods, they've got a $2,000 bonus and 20 free spins waiting for you. There aren’t a lot of ongoing promos at this online gambling site, but they at least have a MySlots Rewards program for their regulars. Rack up points for every bet you place and exchange them for bonuses. Payment Methods: 4.8/5 Crypto fans will feel right at home at Slots.lv, which supports many popular options, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. But if you prefer traditional payment methods, you can still use your trusty credit or debit card. While they don't offer e-wallets directly, you can use MatchPay to fund your online casino account with e-wallets like PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Apple Pay, Chime, or CashApp.

5. Lucky Red Casino – Best Real Money Slot Site for Progressive Jackpots

Pros 400% slots bonus

Additional free chip on first crypto deposit

Jackpot slots with 7-figure cash prizes

300+ real money slots available

Offers phone support Cons Dated casino site design

Average payout options Now, let’s talk jackpots. There's nothing quite like the thrill of chasing those life-changing wins that progressive jackpot slots offer. If you're looking for an online casino with a great selection of these heart-pounding games, Lucky Red is worth trying. Online Slots Selection: 4.8/5 Lucky Red is one of the best Bitcoin casinos powered exclusively by Real Time Gaming, and they have an exciting lineup of progressive jackpot games. Aztec's Millions, Jackpot Piñatas, and Spirit of the Inca are just a few titles that could make your early retirement dreams a reality. We're talking six and even seven-figure payouts here, buddy. Sure, the website might look a little retro, but don't let that fool you. The games are all instant-play, so you can spin those reels on your mobile browser (Chrome or Safari) without any hassle. Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5 Newcomers at Lucky Red can score a 400% slots bonus of up to $4,000 on their first deposit using the code "LUCKYRED400." Now, if you want a bonus that you can use on real money slot games and other best casino games, the bonus code "LUCKYRED100" might be the better option. This gives you a 100% match casino bonus up to $1,000. Want more? Make your first deposit with crypto and you’ll get an extra $75 free chip. On top of that, Lucky Red offers unlimited weekly reload bonuses for their regular players. Payment Methods: 4.9/5 You can fund your Lucky Red casino account with Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, or e-wallets like Skrill. The minimum deposit is $35 for all available deposit methods. When it's time to cash out, you've got options like Bitcoin, bank transfer, check by courier, or wire transfer. The minimum withdrawal is $50, so make sure you've hit a few decent wins before heading to the cashier.

How We Chose the Best Online Slots Sites for Real Money

Picking the best online casinos for real money games is like choosing a band for your road trip playlist. Here are a few key factors to consider when choosing the best casino for your real money slot adventures: Online Slots Selection When looking for the best slots to play online for real money, you have to consider the slot selection as the casino's music catalog. You want a diverse range of genres – from classic three-reelers to cutting-edge video slot machine games with mind-blowing graphics and features. A good casino will offer various themes, paylines, and volatility levels, so you can find games that match your mood and risk tolerance. It’s always a good idea to go for casinos that partner with multiple software providers to ensure a constantly evolving selection of slot titles. Bonuses and Promotions Bonuses are the icing on the cake, the extra sprinkles that make your slot experience even sweeter. The best real money casinos usually offer generous welcome bonuses, free spins, reload bonuses, and loyalty rewards. However, don't focus solely on the offer. Pay attention to the bonus wagering requirements and terms and conditions as well. A good bonus should be easy to understand and achievable, so you have a real chance to boost your bankroll. Payment Options Think of payment options as the roads leading to your casino destination. You want multiple routes, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies if you're into that. A good real money online casino will offer a variety of secure and convenient payment methods with reasonable processing times for both deposits and withdrawals.

Bonuses To Use on the Best Real Money Slots Online

Before you choose real money online casino slots, don’t forget about the bonuses you can get. Remember, these can improve your chances of winning, so choose a bonus wisely. Slots of Vegas: $2,500 welcome bonus + 50 free spins

Super Slots: $6,00 welcome bonus on first six deposits

Ignition: 150% casino and poker bonus up to $3,000

Slots.lv: 200% casino bonus of up to $3,000 + 30 free spins

Lucky Red Casino: 400% slots bonus of up to $4,000

How To Sign Up for the Best Online Slots Real Money Sites

Playing online slots at real money casino sites is easier than you think. Let's break down the steps to get you started at Slots of Vegas, our top pick for the best slots online gambling experience. Step 1: Create Your Casino Account Open your browser and go to the Slots of Vegas website.

Click the “Sign Up” button and enter your personal details.

Set up a unique username and password.

Click the"Sign Up" button to complete your registration. Step 2: Deposit Money and Claim Your Welcome Bonus After a successful registration, you’ll be automatically logged in.

On your account dashboard, click the “deposit” button.

Choose your preferred payment method and enter your deposit details.

Use the bonus code “WILD250” before completing your transaction. Note: Steps for making a deposit might vary as this depends on your chosen payment method. Card deposits require your banking info, and if you’ll be using crypto, they’ll give you a wallet address or a QR code you can use on your preferred crypto wallet. Step 3: Start Playing Slots for Real Money If the funds are already in your casino account, head to the "Online Slots" section.

Click on a slot game, wait for it to load, and start placing your real money bets

Types of Online Slots for Real Money

Most online casinos for real money offer different types of slot games, and no, they aren’t your grandpa's one-armed bandits. Online gambling sites today provide slot machines in a vast universe of themes, features, and gameplay styles. Choosing the right type of slot can make a big difference in your experience, so let's break down the most popular options you'll find at real money online casinos. Three-Reel Slots These are the classic slots, the OGs of the casino floor. They typically feature three reels, a single payline, and simple symbols like fruits, bars, and sevens. Three-reel slots are perfect for beginners or those who prefer a nostalgic, no-frills gaming experience. If you want a taste of old-school Vegas, check out titles like Double Ya Luck or Jumping Beans. Five-Reel Slots Five-reel slots are next, with more paylines and exciting bonus features. They come in various themes, from ancient civilizations to pop culture icons. These slots are great for players who want more action and variety. Some popular five-reel slots, including titles like Achilles Deluxe and Cash Bandits 3, are from providers like Real Time Gaming. Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots These slots take things even further as they offer a dizzying array of ways to win. Some multi-payline and multi-reel games even feature hundreds or even thousands of paylines. If you're looking for maximum excitement and the chance to hit multiple winning combinations on a single spin, multi-payline, and multi-reel slots are the way to go. Betsoft's Take the Bank and Primal Hunt are great examples of this game type. Video Slots Video slots are the most popular type of online slot games. They offer more immersive gameplay thanks to their stunning graphics and engaging bonus features. These casino games often incorporate storylines and characters, so they’re not just about spinning the reels. Bubble Bubble 3 and Betsoft's Lava Gold are prime examples of video slot games that pack quite a punch. 3D Slots 3D slots take the visual experience to the next level as the graphics here are three-dimensional. They look like those console games you can play, so if you consider yourself a gamer, you might find them more appealing They often feature interactive elements, making you feel like you're part of the action. Betsoft is a master of 3D slots. Some of the titles we recommend are The Slots Father Book of Wins, Take the Shot, and A Big Catch which you can find at some of our top picks like Super Slots. Progressive Slots Progressive slots are the holy grail for many casino players because of the potential life-changing wins. The jackpots on these games are linked across multiple casinos, so every time someone spins the reels, a portion of their bet is added to the pot. This means the jackpot can grow exponentially, sometimes reaching millions of dollars. Just remember, the odds of winning a progressive jackpot are slim, so don't bet more than you can afford to lose. Branded Slots Branded slots are based on popular movies, TV shows, or other intellectual properties. They often feature familiar characters, soundtracks, and even video clips. If you're a fan of a particular franchise, branded slots can be a fun way to immerse yourself in that world. However, not many online casinos would offer them. But if you need recommendations, you can check out real money slot machines on big names like Game of Thrones, Jurassic World, The Avengers, and even animated shows like Rick and Morty.

Tips for Playing Online Slots for Real Money

So you're ready to take the plunge with the best slots to play online for real money. That’s awesome! But before you start spinning those reels, let's arm you with some tips that can actually make a difference in your gameplay.

Consider playing high-volatility slots: Tired of those tiny wins that barely make a dent in your balance? Go for high-volatility slots instead. They might not pay out as often, but when they do, it's a real celebration. It's a bit of a gamble, sure, but if you've got the patience and a taste for the thrill, it can be seriously rewarding.

Try playing those bonus buy games : Some online casinos let you skip the wait and buy your way into the bonus rounds. It's a bit like paying for a VIP pass to the main event. It'll cost you a bit upfront, but it can be worth it if you have luck on your side.

Play Real Money Slots When the Crowd's Gone : Try spinning those reels during off-peak hours, like early mornings or weekdays. With fewer players online, your chances of hitting a jackpot or triggering a bonus round might just get a little boost as it’s like having the whole casino to yourself.

Best Online Slots for Real Money: FAQ

Are Online Slots Rigged? No, online slots aren’t rigged as long as you play them at licensed and regulated online casinos. Legitimate online casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure fair and unbiased results for every spin. Independent testing agencies like eCOGRA or iTechLabs regularly audit these RNGs to verify their integrity. Can I Play Online Slots for Real Money on Mobile? Yes, you can play online slots on your mobile devices. Most real money online slot casinos are fully optimized for mobile play, allowing you to enjoy your favorite crypto slots on your smartphone or tablet. Some would even offer casino apps you can download for easier access. What Is Slots RTP? RTP stands for Return to Player, a crucial factor when choosing online slots. It represents the percentage of all wagered money a slot game is programmed to pay back to players over time. The higher the RTP, the better your chances of winning in the long run. Can I Win Real Money By Playing Online Slots? Yes, you can win real money playing online slots. That's the whole point, right? When you play with real money, you can win cash prizes. The amount you can win depends on various factors, such as the game's RTP, volatility, and bet size. Can I Play Free Slots Online? Yes, you can play free online slots. Many online casinos offer free games or demo versions of their slot games. Playing slots in demo mode helps you get familiar with their features, and develop your strategy without risking any real money.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Slots Sites for Real Money

Slots of Vegas: Slots of Vegas takes the crown thanks to its high-quality slots and generous bonuses. Grab a 250% cash bonus up to $2,500 and 50 spins with the bonus code “WILD250.” Super Slots: Super Slots lives up to its name with 700+ slot games from various software providers. If you’re new to this online casino, enjoy a welcome package of up to $6,000. Ignition: Skip the base game grind and jump straight into the heart-pounding bonus rounds with Ignition’s hottest bonus buy games. Enjoy up to $3,000 in casino and poker bonuses. Slots.lv: Slots.lv offers Hot Drop Jackpots like A Night With Cleo and Leprechaun’s Golden Trail. Score up to a $3,000 bonus on your first deposit. Lucky Red Casino: Want a shot of today’s best progressive jackpot slots? Visit Lucky Red and play slots online like Aztec’s Millions. You can score a 400% slots bonus up to $4,000.

Which Online Slots for Real Money Will You Play?