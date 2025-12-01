EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Sex Life Achilles Heel Revealed After He Spends Thanksgiving With Ex Jennifer Garner — 'He Just Can't Tear Himself Away From Her'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck is facing claims his love life keeps tripping over the same obstacle – his unshakeable bond with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – after the pair spent Thanksgiving together with their children in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple, both 53, who finalized their divorce more than a decade ago, have long made a point of celebrating major holidays as a united family for the sake of their kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.
Ben Affleck 'Attached' to Jennifer Garner
This year was no different. Affleck arrived at Garner's home with his mother for a gathering friends say has become a tradition he cannot walk away from, even as he tries to move on romantically.
According to sources, Affleck's lingering closeness is the "Achilles heel" that keeps sabotaging, and will keep wrecking any other relationships for the actor, with new partners said to be left struggling to accept that no one can quite measure up to Garner.
One insider claimed: "Ben shows up at Jen's door like it's second nature. He leans on her for comfort, advice, everything. Any woman who dates him ends up competing with a ghost she can't beat."
The source added Affleck's habit of prioritizing time with Garner is a point of tension with other partners.
Another insider claimed: "He doesn't mean to annoy anyone, but he's still attached to Jen in ways that make new relationships complicated. He'll cancel plans or disappear for 'family time,' and it almost always involves Jen."
The Thanksgiving celebration itself unfolded much as it has in recent years. A source familiar with the gathering said, "Jen makes the day feel warm and effortless. She cooks, she hosts, and Ben fits right in. He's always welcome in her home because she still sees the bigger picture – their family."
The insider said the pair are not romantically reunited but maintain a rhythm that outsiders often misinterpret. The foundation of that rhythm is years of steady co-parenting.
Our source claimed: "Jen never gave up on making sure things stayed healthy. She pushed through a lot to get them to this place, and Ben respects that."
What Does Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend Think?
Their shared volunteer work last Thanksgiving, serving meals at The Midnight Mission's Street Fair, mirrored Garner's continued commitment to community service – something Affleck has consistently supported.
Garner, for her part, remains in a solid relationship with businessman John Miller, 47. Those close to the actress say Miller has learned to accept her family will always come first, and has had to become "reluctantly resigned" to Affleck's ongoing presence in their lives.
A source claimed: "John has been incredibly patient. He understands the dynamics and doesn't try to compete. Jen feels secure with him because he gets it."
Affleck, meanwhile, has spoken publicly only about his pride in his children and his admiration for Garner's parenting. At the Los Angeles premiere of Kiss of the Spider-Woman in October, he said, "I could not be more proud of my children. I can't even tell you," when asked about Violet's recent speech at the United Nations.
"(Violet) takes after her mom. She's spectacular," the movie star continued. "And I'm very lucky that I've got a great partner and that we got great kids. It's the joy of my life, and I'm just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day."