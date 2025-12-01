EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Sex Life Achilles Heel Revealed After He Spends Thanksgiving With Ex Jennifer Garner — 'He Just Can't Tear Himself Away From Her'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple, both 53, who finalized their divorce more than a decade ago, have long made a point of celebrating major holidays as a united family for the sake of their kids, Violet , 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Ben Affleck is facing claims his love life keeps tripping over the same obstacle – his unshakeable bond with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – after the pair spent Thanksgiving together with their children in Los Angeles .

Affleck can't seem to stay away from his ex-wife, Garner, according to sources.

This year was no different. Affleck arrived at Garner's home with his mother for a gathering friends say has become a tradition he cannot walk away from, even as he tries to move on romantically.

According to sources, Affleck's lingering closeness is the "Achilles heel" that keeps sabotaging, and will keep wrecking any other relationships for the actor, with new partners said to be left struggling to accept that no one can quite measure up to Garner.

One insider claimed: "Ben shows up at Jen's door like it's second nature. He leans on her for comfort, advice, everything. Any woman who dates him ends up competing with a ghost she can't beat."

The source added Affleck's habit of prioritizing time with Garner is a point of tension with other partners.