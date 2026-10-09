EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Acting Plans With Jennifer Garner 'Enraging' Her Partner

Garner has been dating Miller, the chief executive of CaliGroup, in an on-and-off relationship since 2018, while Affleck has remained closely involved in her life following their divorce.

Affleck told a publication: "In a movie, the illusion has to be the thing."

He added: "And I still want to find something to do with (Garner)."

His comments have renewed attention on the former couple's unusually close relationship, with sources telling us Miller is "enraged" by their enduring closeness and Affleck's professional ambitions.

A source claimed to Radar: "John has always understood that Ben will be part of Jennifer's life because they have three children together. But there's a considerable difference between accepting that arrangement and watching Ben publicly discuss how much he wants to work with her again, and it is enraging him.

"The idea of them spending months together on a film set, potentially playing romantic partners, is something John could understandably find uncomfortable. He has worked hard to build a relationship with Jennifer outside the enormous shadow of her marriage to Ben, and another high-profile collaboration would inevitably put that history back in the spotlight.

"But Ben doesn't necessarily see why working with Jennifer should be controversial. He respects her enormously as an actress, they have an established professional history, and their friendship has survived everything that happened during their marriage. From his perspective, there's no reason they shouldn't make another movie together. But what might seem like a straightforward creative decision to Ben could look rather different to the man currently sharing Jennifer's life."