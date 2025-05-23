Beloved Mastermind Behind The Carpenters' Biggest Hits Dead Aged 84, Leaving His Family Devastated

Nichols was also a composer and created classic tracks We’ve Only Just Begun and Rainy Days and Mondays, and was a frequent collaborator.

The Carpenters consisted of brother/sister duo Richard and Karen Carpenter, the later of which tragically passed away from heart failure in 1983 aged just 32.

Paul Williams, his songwriting partner of many years, confirmed the news in a post.

He wrote: "The first song, Roger Nichols and I wrote was called 'It's Hard To Say Goodbye…' Sadly, we hit the nail on the head.

"Roger Nichols passed away peacefully four days ago, at home with his beautiful family …his wife Terry and the daughters he was so proud of, Claire and Caitlin at his side. They were his dream come true. His greatest joy."