Beloved Mastermind Behind The Carpenters' Biggest Hits Dead Aged 84, Leaving His Family Devastated
The Carpenters’ songwriting genius Roger Nichols who penned the band’s biggest hits has passed away aged 84.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician died on May 17, at his home surrounded by family, with his death only now coming to light.
'Hard To Say Goodbye'
Nichols was also a composer and created classic tracks We’ve Only Just Begun and Rainy Days and Mondays, and was a frequent collaborator.
The Carpenters consisted of brother/sister duo Richard and Karen Carpenter, the later of which tragically passed away from heart failure in 1983 aged just 32.
Paul Williams, his songwriting partner of many years, confirmed the news in a post.
He wrote: "The first song, Roger Nichols and I wrote was called 'It's Hard To Say Goodbye…' Sadly, we hit the nail on the head.
"Roger Nichols passed away peacefully four days ago, at home with his beautiful family …his wife Terry and the daughters he was so proud of, Claire and Caitlin at his side. They were his dream come true. His greatest joy."
The lengthy post went on to detail Nichols and Williams' life together and how they first became collaborators, and memories of their lives together.
Williams added: "Roger was my writing partner and my music school… a collaborator for years and a friend for life.
"I was an out of work actor looking for a career in music when I was signed by A&M records publishing. They were looking for a lyricist for Roger Nichols. An industrial strength, lucky break that changed my life.
"I wrote what I heard, note for note…word for word. The lyrics waiting in the emotion already in his music. He made it easy.
"After many wonderful productive years, I wanted us to write songs for movies.
"He had another dream. He said I wanna go fishing… wanna go back to Montana. He smiled and said something about having a family and maybe making a home by a nice little river… it was clear that he was already gone.
"A few years ago, I visited him and met Terry and the girls at the house by the river …and I knew he found his dream."
Walking Down The Aisle
He then shared a memory from later in Nichols’ life, discussing a time when he helped his friend walk his daughter down the aisle. – saying: "One last story. Roger was really excited when his daughter Caitlin was getting married last September.
"He chuckled and asked, 'can you picture me wheeling down the aisle in my wheelchair, holding my daughter’s hand?
"Of course, I said yes then… and right now Roger, I can picture thousands of proud dads and their beautiful daughters that walked down the aisle to your gorgeous music or danced their father and daughter dance to We’ve Only Just Begun… picture them standing and applauding what you brought to their lives and to mine.
"You brought love and beauty into this world, and we will never forget you."