Bella Hadid 'Splits' From Cowboy Boyfriend: Model Calls Time on 'Tumultuous' Two-Year Romance with Adan Banuelos — 'It's A Complicated Break-Up'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
Bella Hadid has "split" with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos nine months after declaring her intention to start a family, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders have told how the model, 29, has taken the break-up "hard" and is "still processing it" as the pair's bond was "very serious."
Break-Up Far From Straightforward
The former couple have been dating for two years and according to sources, Hadid, who is currently battling Lyme disease, has been leaning into her work and surrounding herself with close friends to "distract herself from the split."
But their break-up is a "complicated" one, as Hadid and Banuelos also have business ties, having purchased million-dollar horses together.
They first sparked dating rumors in October 2023, when the pair were spotted together in Texas.
At the time, Hadid was frequently seen attending rodeo events and spending extended time in the state.
By February 2024, the relationship had gone public on social media, with Hadid sharing affectionate snapshots of the pair wearing matching cowboy hats.
Taking Career Break To be With 'Partner'
Throughout their time together, Hadid spoke openly about how grounding the relationship felt, particularly as she took some time out of the spotlight.
She previously credited her life in Texas with bringing her a sense of peace and stability.
Back in April 2024, Hadid announced she would be taking a step back from modeling after moving to Texas with her "partner."
She said: "For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself.
"And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before.
Planning On Having A Family
"Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days."
Banuelos is an accomplished cowboy and was voted into the NCHA Riders Hall of Fame at age 28, the youngest ever to be inducted.
In a May 2025 magazine interview, Hadid spoke fondly of Banuelos, who she said was working hard to "hopefully build a home and a family one day."
She said: "Family is on my mind. I can't wait to be a mom. I think that I'm somebody for a lot of people, but in the real intimate way of being the person that somebody can count on consistently, that will change my life for me."
She continued: "And I cannot wait. I never grew up being like, 'Oh, I have this vision of marriage.' I have this vision of being a mother. But it's got to a point where I'm like: 'You know what? That's something that's for me.' I think that would make me truly happy."
She also revealed to the outlet that they met him while she was visiting her mother Yolanda Hadid.
At the time, she said Banuelos was completely unaware of her fame and described him as a "breath of fresh air."
"He basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff," she said.
"I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that's the… I always wanted the cowboy. And he's pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something."