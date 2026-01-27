Bella Hadid 'Splits' From Cowboy Boyfriend: Model Calls Time on 'Tumultuous' Two-Year Romance with Adan Banuelos — 'It's A Complicated Break-Up'

The former couple have been dating for two years and according to sources, Hadid, who is currently battling Lyme disease, has been leaning into her work and surrounding herself with close friends to "distract herself from the split."

But their break-up is a "complicated" one, as Hadid and Banuelos also have business ties, having purchased million-dollar horses together.

They first sparked dating rumors in October 2023, when the pair were spotted together in Texas.

At the time, Hadid was frequently seen attending rodeo events and spending extended time in the state.

By February 2024, the relationship had gone public on social media, with Hadid sharing affectionate snapshots of the pair wearing matching cowboy hats.