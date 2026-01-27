Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid 'Splits' From Cowboy Boyfriend: Model Calls Time on 'Tumultuous' Two-Year Romance with Adan Banuelos — 'It's A Complicated Break-Up'

picture of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos
Source: @ab_performancehorses;Instagram

Bella Hadid has 'split' from her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos after two years together.

Jan. 27 2026, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bella Hadid has "split" with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos nine months after declaring her intention to start a family, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders have told how the model, 29, has taken the break-up "hard" and is "still processing it" as the pair's bond was "very serious."

Article continues below advertisement

Break-Up Far From Straightforward

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos
Source: MEGA

Hadid and Banuelos' split has been made 'complicated' as they've having purchased million-dollar horses together.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple have been dating for two years and according to sources, Hadid, who is currently battling Lyme disease, has been leaning into her work and surrounding herself with close friends to "distract herself from the split."

But their break-up is a "complicated" one, as Hadid and Banuelos also have business ties, having purchased million-dollar horses together.

They first sparked dating rumors in October 2023, when the pair were spotted together in Texas.

At the time, Hadid was frequently seen attending rodeo events and spending extended time in the state.

By February 2024, the relationship had gone public on social media, with Hadid sharing affectionate snapshots of the pair wearing matching cowboy hats.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking Career Break To be With 'Partner'

picture of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos
Source: @ab_performancehorses;Instagram

Hadid spoke about her taking a step back from modeling to be with 'partner.'

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout their time together, Hadid spoke openly about how grounding the relationship felt, particularly as she took some time out of the spotlight.

She previously credited her life in Texas with bringing her a sense of peace and stability.

Back in April 2024, Hadid announced she would be taking a step back from modeling after moving to Texas with her "partner."

She said: "For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself.

"And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before.

Article continues below advertisement

Planning On Having A Family

picture of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos
Source: @ab_performancehorses;Instagram

The model spoke of her desire to to start a family with Banuelos just nine months ago.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Willie Nelson has been raging over AI-generated death rumors as the 92-year-old confronts false reports.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Willie Nelson, 92, is Raging Over AI-Generated Rumors of His Death

Rob Reiner's death premonition has sparked conflict as war threatens over a slain Hollywood legend's $200million estate.

EXCLUSIVE: Read Rob Reiner's Chilling Final 'Death Premonition' Words — And Discover Why War Is 'About to Break Out' Over Slain Hollywood Legend's $200Million Estate

Article continues below advertisement

"Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days."

Banuelos is an accomplished cowboy and was voted into the NCHA Riders Hall of Fame at age 28, the youngest ever to be inducted.

In a May 2025 magazine interview, Hadid spoke fondly of Banuelos, who she said was working hard to "hopefully build a home and a family one day."

She said: "Family is on my mind. I can't wait to be a mom. I think that I'm somebody for a lot of people, but in the real intimate way of being the person that somebody can count on consistently, that will change my life for me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos
Source: @ab_performancehorses;Instagram

Bella says Banuelos was unaware of her fame, describing him as 'a breath of fresh air.'

She continued: "And I cannot wait. I never grew up being like, 'Oh, I have this vision of marriage.' I have this vision of being a mother. But it's got to a point where I'm like: 'You know what? That's something that's for me.' I think that would make me truly happy."

She also revealed to the outlet that they met him while she was visiting her mother Yolanda Hadid.

At the time, she said Banuelos was completely unaware of her fame and described him as a "breath of fresh air."

"He basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff," she said.

"I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that's the… I always wanted the cowboy. And he's pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.