EXCLUSIVE: Gigi and Yolanda Hadid 'Ready to Step in' as Bella Keeps 'Pushing Herself to Work' as Health Battle Worsens – 'The Toll It Takes on Her is Huge'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Fragile Bella Hadid has rushed back to work despite her energy-sapping illness, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her desperate loved ones, led by big sister Gigi Hadid, are set to stage an intervention to force her to slow down before she collapses in a crumpled heap.
The 29-year-old, Lyme disease-battling supermodel closed out a star-studded Victoria's Secret parade in the Big Apple, strutting her stuff alongside a who's who of leggy catwalkers.
Gigi Worried About Her Sister Bella
But her wobbling appearance triggered major concern among loved ones and fans, who noted she was clearly buckling from the strain of toting the heavy angel wings that were draped across her rail-thin shoulders.
A worried insider noted: "Bella was very obviously struggling on the runway when she walked the fashion show. The wings she was wearing were 50 pounds and her strength right now is just not good – and at one point it looked like she might topple over.
"A lot of people were urging her to back out of the show, she's just been so ill, but she refused. She has such a strong work ethic and didn't want to go back on her commitment.
"She was very excited and honored to be a part of the show and to be chosen to wear the iconic wings."
Bella's Hospital Scare
As RadarOnline.com reported, the bony beauty was laid low in September by a Lyme disease flare-up that saw her bedridden in the hospital with scary-looking symptoms.
In some snaps, she was seen hooked up to an IV drip, while others showed her holding her mouth in horror and covered in bandages while receiving treatment.
She's been supported through the ordeal by mom Yolanda Hadid, 61, who also was diagnosed with the same illness in 2012 – and big sister Gigi, 30.
Urging Bella To Slow Down
Now they're urging headstrong Bella to take it easy and not risk worsening her symptoms by trying to take on too much at once.
Said the insider: "The problem is when she pushes herself that hard, the toll it takes on her is huge, and she ends up in bed for weeks, completely destroyed.
"Gigi has begged her so many times to put her health over her career, but Bella just can't seem to do it and now it's getting to a point where people are ready to step in. Gigi feels like she has no choice."