EXCLUSIVE: Gigi and Yolanda Hadid 'Ready to Step in' as Bella Keeps 'Pushing Herself to Work' as Health Battle Worsens – 'The Toll It Takes on Her is Huge'

The 29-year-old, Lyme disease -battling supermodel closed out a star-studded Victoria's Secret parade in the Big Apple, strutting her stuff alongside a who's who of leggy catwalkers.

Fragile Bella Hadid has rushed back to work despite her energy-sapping illness, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her desperate loved ones, led by big sister Gigi Hadid , are set to stage an intervention to force her to slow down before she collapses in a crumpled heap.

But her wobbling appearance triggered major concern among loved ones and fans, who noted she was clearly buckling from the strain of toting the heavy angel wings that were draped across her rail-thin shoulders.

A worried insider noted: "Bella was very obviously struggling on the runway when she walked the fashion show. The wings she was wearing were 50 pounds and her strength right now is just not good – and at one point it looked like she might topple over.

"A lot of people were urging her to back out of the show, she's just been so ill, but she refused. She has such a strong work ethic and didn't want to go back on her commitment.

"She was very excited and honored to be a part of the show and to be chosen to wear the iconic wings."