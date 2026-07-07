Belgium Troll President with 'Trump Dance' after Dumping U.S. Out of World Cup Amid Red Card Reversal Row — 'Overturn This!'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the European side mimicked Trump's moves while celebrating their final goal in their 4-1 demolition of Mauricio Pochettino's side in Seattle.

Belgium players brutally mocked Donald Trump by performing the president's signature dance after dumping the U.S. out of the World Cup .

🇧🇪 Belgium mocks Trump after crushing the USMNT! 🇺🇸 Lukaku & his teammates celebrated their 4-1 World Cup win by doing the 'Trump Dance'. This follows the President asking FIFA to overturn Balogun's red card! 📞 Belgium now face Spain in the QFs! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/VvEmYyi5UK

Speaking after the game, the Belgian players admitted the saga surrounding Trump's involvement in making U.S. star striker Balogun available to play gave them an even greater incentive to win, having claimed their team felt a "sense of injustice."

The move sparked widespread outcry and was heavily criticized by leading figures in soccer including former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who slammed both Trump and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino , saying: "This is our game, not theirs. These two people, who both have no idea about football, should have nothing to do with that."

The Belgian team's official Instagram account later posted a snap of forward Romelu Lukaku celebrating with the caption " Overturn this" , a nod to the president’s involvement in having U.S. star striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match banned upheld in order for him to play in the match.

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin said: "A lot has happened off the pitch over the last two days.

"There was a sense of injustice within the squad, and we were determined to respond on the field."

Belgium captain Youri Tielemans insisted the affair had boosted his side, saying: "We told ourselves we had to respond on the pitch. That's what we did."

Meanwhile head coach Rudi Garcia told reporters that Balogun "came to talk" after the game.

"I really liked that," he said. "It's not his fault, he's not the one to blame and that's what I told him."

Asked how the affair affected his team, Garcia said: "Regardless of the U.S. starting line-up, what really mattered to us is our game plan.