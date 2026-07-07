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Home > News > Donald Trump

Belgium Troll President with 'Trump Dance' after Dumping U.S. Out of World Cup Amid Red Card Reversal Row — 'Overturn This!'

picture of Donald Trump and Belgium players doing his dance.
Source: MEGA/@SleeperFootNews;X

Donald Trump is brutally mocked by Belgium after the European side dumped the U.S. out of the World Cup.

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July 7 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET

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Belgium players brutally mocked Donald Trump by performing the president's signature dance after dumping the U.S. out of the World Cup.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the European side mimicked Trump's moves while celebrating their final goal in their 4-1 demolition of Mauricio Pochettino's side in Seattle.

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'This Is Our Game, Not Theirs'

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picture of Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino were slammed by leading soccer figures, including ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

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Source: @SleeperFootNews;X

Belgium mock Trump after scoring fourth goal.

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The Belgian team's official Instagram account later posted a snap of forward Romelu Lukaku celebrating with the caption "Overturn this", a nod to the president’s involvement in having U.S. star striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match banned upheld in order for him to play in the match.

The move sparked widespread outcry and was heavily criticized by leading figures in soccer including former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who slammed both Trump and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, saying: "This is our game, not theirs. These two people, who both have no idea about football, should have nothing to do with that."

Speaking after the game, the Belgian players admitted the saga surrounding Trump's involvement in making U.S. star striker Balogun available to play gave them an even greater incentive to win, having claimed their team felt a "sense of injustice."

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'He's Not The One To Blame'

picture of Folarian Balogun
Source: MEGA

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia had sympathy for striker Folarin Balogun.

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Midfielder Nicolas Raskin said: "A lot has happened off the pitch over the last two days.

"There was a sense of injustice within the squad, and we were determined to respond on the field."

Belgium captain Youri Tielemans insisted the affair had boosted his side, saying: "We told ourselves we had to respond on the pitch. That's what we did."

Meanwhile head coach Rudi Garcia told reporters that Balogun "came to talk" after the game.

"I really liked that," he said. "It's not his fault, he's not the one to blame and that's what I told him."

Asked how the affair affected his team, Garcia said: "Regardless of the U.S. starting line-up, what really mattered to us is our game plan.

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Trump Admitted He Spoke To FIFA Over Red Card

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump told reporters he discussed Balogun's ban with FIFA boss Infantino.

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"The group is very mature. I told them what matters the most is us."

During an Oval Office briefing on Monday, Trump confirmed he spoke to FIFA about overturning U.S. striker Balogun’s World Cup ban.

The striker was sent off during the U.S. team’s last-32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a dangerous tackle and was supposed to be suspended for the last-16 clash against Belgium until Trump intervened and FIFA overturned the decision in an unprecedented move.

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Balogun's red card was the wrong decision.

Trump said: "Yeah, I did, I spoke to Gianni. I asked for a review by FIFA. That's all I did. And, you know, again, I'm good at this stuff. That wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction.

"That was two guys running full speed who happened to crash into each other. He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong, and he's our best player, or one of our best players, a very vital player, and they gave him a red card. I didn't think it meant much. "

The president continued: "Then I started hearing that it means you can’t play in the next game, at least in the next game."

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