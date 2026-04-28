EXCLUSIVE: Beckham V Peltz Family — Dueling Dynasties Set for Nasty Smackdown in Miami Amid Brooklyn Feud
April 28 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
David and Victoria Beckham are set for an ugly smackdown in America with the parents of loathed daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, sources told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
The British A-listers are reeling after estranged son Brooklyn, 27, blew open their toxic family feud by branding his famous folks as manipulative control freaks in a scathing Instagram post, sources say.
Brooklyn doubled down by attacking mom Posh, 52, with humiliating claims she danced "inappropriately" with him at his 2022 wedding to fellow nepo baby Nicola, 31, at the Peltz family compound in Palm Beach, Fla.
All Headed To The Sunshine State
Now, the bad blood threatens to drag both sets of families squarely into the conflict as soccer stud David, 51, still has a ton of business in Miami, where his son's in-laws spend much of their time.
Sources revealed how he and Victoria will spend plenty of time in the Sunshine State this year – especially as they look to support David's ownership share in MLS soccer team Inter Miami CF.
But sources said it'll put the bickering Brits squarely in line for a showdown with Nicola's parents – billionaire money man Nelson Peltz, 83, and his feisty wife, Claudia, 71, who are firmly on their daughter's side and unimpressed with how she's been treated.
David Refuses to Back Down
An insider said: "David is not about to be pushed out of Miami by anyone, least of all the Peltzes.
"He's poured a fortune into Inter Miami, and he and Victoria very much see South Florida as their home away from home in the U.S.
"They have their place there, they know a ton of people, and they make a real point of being seen when they're in town.
"They throw big parties and mix with all the heavy hitters, and they're not planning to tone that down just because things are tense with Brooklyn and Nicola.
"But here's the problem. The social scene in Miami and South Florida is very small, so it's almost inevitable that they'll eventually cross paths with the Peltzes, who are hugely influential and 100 percent on Nicola's side.
"The way they tell it, Victoria and David are monsters who have tried to make their daughter's life hell and they're on a mission to make sure that's the story that everyone in town believes.
"Nicola's mom is a major society player and very fierce. When she and Victoria come face to face, which they eventually will, it's going to be explosive."