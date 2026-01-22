Inside the Beckhams' Disdain for Brooklyn's 'Childlike' Wife Nicola Peltz and Her 'Epic Tantrums' — 'She's Always Upset'
David and Victoria Beckham's dislike for daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz stems from her epic tantrums, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Beckhams grew tired of the actress "always being upset," which meant they rarely got to see their estranged son, Brooklyn.
Tired Of Emotional Outbursts
And the former soccer star, 50, and Spice Girl, 51, also grew concerned over the nature of Brooklyn's relationship with Nicola, whom he started dating in 2020 — two years before their extravagant wedding.
The wannabe chef is covered in tattoos of his wife – her eyes, their wedding vows and even tributes to her grandmothers, which is seen by some on their inner circle as “odd.”
A friend told the Daily Mail: "Does it look normal to you?" and asks if the relationship could be "controlling" or "weird," adding: "Why does Nicola seem so childlike?"
They used the same term to describe Peltz scrubbing her Instagram feed of all pictures of the Beckhams.
Is Son's Obsession With Nicola 'Normal?'
It’s also been noticed Brooklyn always calls Nicola "baby" or "babygirl" and she seems to lean into a view of herself as a child, even though she is now 31.
And her 31st birthday party in January was ballerina-themed, with a doll in a tutu on top of her cake.
Meanwhile, Nicola's ex-boyfriend's sister Alana Hadid has now waded in on the saga engulfing her husband Brooklyn and his family.
Alana’s brother Anwar, 26, dated Nicola from 2016 to 2018 and has insisted that the actress has "wanted to be famous for years."
Despite Brooklyn's bombshell statement calling for privacy, Alana replied to photographer Eli Rezkallah's comment reading: "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know."
'She's Wanted To Be Famous For A Decade'
Alana, whose entire family — including model sisters Bella and Gigi — are said to have had issues with Nicola both during and after the romance, echoed comments made by many, replying to Eli: "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade."
Alana's comment about Nicola comes after the actress allegedly "caused tensions" in the Hadid household after Anwar stopped talking to his family while he was dating the star.
The couple dated when she was 22 and he was 17, and while there were no official reports, there were rumors at the time that Anwar grew distant from his family.
A tweet claimed: "Brooklyn Beckham's wife previously dated Anwar Hadid, and he also stopped talking to his parents. Yolanda (Anwar's mom) said, 'Not on my watch.'"
Yolanda is also said to have reached out to David and Victoria amid the feud, causing fans to raise eyebrows and come up with their own theories after she suffered her own "strained" relationship with Nicola during her romance with Anwar.
Nicola has a strong list of famous exes, having reportedly dated co-star Brenton Thwaites in 2014, Cameron Fuller in 2015, Anwar in 2017, before she began dating LANY frontman Paul between 2018 and 2019.
It has also been claimed that she enjoyed a string of dates with Justin Bieber.