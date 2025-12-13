EXCLUSIVE: Off With Their Titles! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Facing Brutal Calls to Be Stripped of Honors Just Like Their Disgraced Parents

Another insider added: "Their roles are more symbolic than practical. Nowadays, the public expects anyone with a royal title to play an active and meaningful part."

Future King William has previously emphasized the need for reform across the monarchy, recently stating in a chat with actor Eugene Levy: "Change is on my agenda... There are points when you look at tradition and go, Is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do?"

The reduction of working royals is already underway – the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and the Duke of Gloucester are all largely retired from formal duties.

By the time William succeeds his cancer-battling father, Charles, 77, as King, only six or seven working royals are expected to undertake official responsibilities.