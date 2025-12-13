EXCLUSIVE: Off With Their Titles! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Facing Brutal Calls to Be Stripped of Honors Just Like Their Disgraced Parents
Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing growing public scrutiny over their royal status, with experts telling RadarOnline.com the future King William should consider stripping them of their titles and styles as part of wider reforms to streamline the monarchy.
The daughters of ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and Sarah Ferguson, 66, still hold the titles of Princess and use the style of Her Royal Highness, despite not undertaking official duties on behalf of the Crown – and despite their shamed parents being stripped of their royal titles over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Growing Scrutiny Over Royal Status
Sources now tell us the sisters' limited public roles, coupled with high-profile private careers, have sparked debate at the palace over whether they should continue to hold such honors in a slimmed-down, taxpayer-supported monarchy that will be run under the now-Prince William, 41.
A royal insider claimed: "Beatrice and Eugenie show up at family events, but they don't perform any official royal duties. The public sees their titles but doesn't see them contributing to the institution, which creates confusion."
Another insider added: "Their roles are more symbolic than practical. Nowadays, the public expects anyone with a royal title to play an active and meaningful part."
Future King William has previously emphasized the need for reform across the monarchy, recently stating in a chat with actor Eugene Levy: "Change is on my agenda... There are points when you look at tradition and go, Is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do?"
The reduction of working royals is already underway – the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and the Duke of Gloucester are all largely retired from formal duties.
By the time William succeeds his cancer-battling father, Charles, 77, as King, only six or seven working royals are expected to undertake official responsibilities.
Slimming Down the Monarchy
A source familiar with palace planning said, "The goal is to make a clear distinction between those who officially represent the Crown and those who are private family members. Beatrice and Eugenie fall into the latter group, so reviewing their titles makes sense."
Another insider noted: "This isn't a personal issue – it's about updating the monarchy to improve public clarity and ensure financial accountability."
The question of titles also raises potential conflicts of interest, as Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, maintain lucrative private careers.
Past controversies, including the use of royal connections for private business opportunities, have fueled calls for clearer rules across the royal family.
Historical precedent exists for such reforms. In 1917, King George V issued Letters Patent restricting the title of Prince or Princess to the children of the sovereign and the children of the sons of the monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II updated the rules in 2012 to include the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.
Royal historians suggest new Letters Patent could further slim the ranks and clarify the distinction between working royals and private family members.
Sources also suggest the future King William and working royals could be required to increase transparency, including publishing their finances, tax contributions, and a public register of charitable interests – measures that could reduce perceptions of privilege and misuse of influence.
A palace insider claimed: "There's a strong drive to make the monarchy more accountable. Titles aren't merely symbolic – they come with responsibilities. Reducing them is part of a wider effort to modernize the institution."
As the discussion grows, the future of Beatrice and Eugenie's royal status is unclear, and experts suggest similar reforms could affect other non-working royals who benefit from their birthright without carrying out official duties.