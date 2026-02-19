'Baywatch' Bombshell! Series Reboot Casting Sparks Frenzy as 'Mystery Anderson' Emerges as Surprise Frontrunner

With the Baywatch reboot now casting, many are wondering whether Pamela would ever consider slipping back into her tight red swimsuit. But the now 58-year-old has been busy reinventing herself and her career in the years since she became a Playboy Playmate and pinup.

She won critical acclaim last year for her lead role in Gia Coppola's movie The Last Showgirl, and earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for what many called the best acting of her career.

Pamela has spent the last few years overhauling her physical look as well, including ditching makeup to move away from her "blonde bombshell" image.

"Being part of pop culture is a blessing, and it's a little bit of a curse if you want to convince people you can do other things," she previously revealed. "I think I just started really walking my talk. I didn't want to be that cartoon character I'd been walking around like.

"I thought, 'How do people look at me any differently? I mean, this is what I'm presenting to the world.'"