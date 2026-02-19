'Baywatch' Bombshell! Series Reboot Casting Sparks Frenzy as 'Mystery Anderson' Emerges as Surprise Frontrunner
Feb. 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
What would Baywatch be without a busty blond leading lady named "Anderson" jogging on the beach?
Decades after Pamela Anderson became a household name from the show, a reboot of the classic '90s drama could be keeping her replacement all in the family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Back to the Beach
Singer Kylee Anderson, who was rumored to have come between Benson Boone and his ex-girlfriend Maggie Thurmon, set thirst traps afire on Instagram when she posted a cryptic carousel of herself playing on a sandy beach in an iconic red bikini.
The 25-year-old highlighted her similarities to Pamela, who played Casey Jean "CJ" Parker for five years on the original syndicated series.
Kylee posed holding a red lifeguard rescue tube, while mirroring her photos with classic shots of Pamela in her lifesaving role.
She teasingly captioned the pics: "A blonde Anderson & A Beach. Well… this feels full circle" while tagging the official Baywatch and Fox Instagram accounts.
Fans Seeing Double
While it's not actually known what their relationship is, plenty of new fans flooded social media with speculation about the obvious similarities.
"Honestly, another Anderson running the beach? I’m here for it," one person wrote on Reddit. "Pam is a legend."
Another user asked: "Is she her niece? It would be pretty Iconic to have a relative of Pam, and she is like a beachy blonde too."
While a third person labelled Kylee a "Gen Z Anderson upgrade."
Meet the New Pamela Anderson
With the Baywatch reboot now casting, many are wondering whether Pamela would ever consider slipping back into her tight red swimsuit. But the now 58-year-old has been busy reinventing herself and her career in the years since she became a Playboy Playmate and pinup.
She won critical acclaim last year for her lead role in Gia Coppola's movie The Last Showgirl, and earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for what many called the best acting of her career.
Pamela has spent the last few years overhauling her physical look as well, including ditching makeup to move away from her "blonde bombshell" image.
"Being part of pop culture is a blessing, and it's a little bit of a curse if you want to convince people you can do other things," she previously revealed. "I think I just started really walking my talk. I didn't want to be that cartoon character I'd been walking around like.
"I thought, 'How do people look at me any differently? I mean, this is what I'm presenting to the world.'"
Pamela Anderson's Fame Became a 'Blessing and a Curse'
The Barb Wire star has also been open about the uncertainty of her career following her time on Baywatch, which greatly affected her mental health.
"I look at it now, and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway. I don't know what happened in between; it's all a big blur," she previously shared. "I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."
Pamela said she "always knew she was capable of more", adding: "It's great to be a part of pop culture, but it's a blessing and a curse."