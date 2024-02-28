'Basketball Wives' Star Gloria Govan Denies Secretly Using Ex-Husband Matt Barnes' Amex, Says She Welcomes a Police Investigation

Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan fired back at her ex-husband Matt Barnes’ claims she used his Amex to book travel without his knowledge. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Govan denied the bombshell claims Barnes brought in his recent filing.

Source: mega

As we previously reported, last year, Govan accused Barnes of owing $267k in back child support. She said he was ordered to pay $10k monthly for their twin boys, Isaiah and Carter. In her filing, Govan said Barnes decided to reduce the amount to $4k in 2020 without any sort of agreement.

Source: mega

She claimed Barnes told her he “didn’t want to” pay the full amount. The reality star said her ex said he was “having a tough time with his girlfriend and her kids living with him, along with a new child coming.” Despite his alleged plea, Govan added, “but there is no agreement to reduce support.” In response, Barnes denied the allegations. He said they had reached an oral agreement in 2020 to reduce the child support due to him paying for the twins’ private school tuition and extracurricular activities.

Source: mega

Barnes told the court, “I have upheld my end of the bargain. Despite this, Gloria still seeks in a bad faith effort to ‘double dip’ and secure an unjust and unwarranted windfall.” The ex-NBA star even accused Govan of using his credit card without authorization. He told the court, “Each time she booked travel for herself on my AmEx, it appears she logged into my account and surreptitiously changed the email address to hers, then booked travel and received the confirmation at her email address, only to immediately change the email address on the account back to mine once she received her travel confirmation so that I would be none the wiser.”

Barnes said he estimated “that Gloria’s theft from me is to the tune of thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars.” Now, in her newly filed response, Govan said Barnes' claims are nonsense. She said she first raised the issue of back support in 2022 and Barnes never referenced any oral agreement until one year later.

Source: MEGA

“This omission is so contrary to human nature, that it virtually is conclusive evidence that [Barnes’] allegations of an oral agreement is a much later fabricated statement, probably not even thought by him.” Further, Govan pointed out that Barnes claimed they agreed to reduce the support amount by $6k but the tuition and education costs only came to $2,400 — “which would have meant only a reduction of $1,200” to Barnes child support agreement — since they split education costs. Govan said the oral agreement never happened.

Source: mega

In addition, she said their twins are no longer incurring education expenses but Barnes has continued to pay her only $4k per month. Govan claimed Barnes “has attempted to extort” her in writing “by claiming that he would expose some dirty personal secret if she pursued her claim, and subsequently attempted to claim that he was instituting a police investigation over [Govan’s] allegedly unauthorized use of his Amex card, which he would drop if she dropped her claims.”

Govan said she has “welcomed an investigation as she completely and utterly denies using” Barnes’ AmEx card. She added, “most recently, [Barnes] accused [Govan] of charging $22,635 on his Amex card, again claiming fraud, only to have [Govan] remind him in less than sensitive terms, that it was he who had charged that for” their sons. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Barnes revealed he plans to call Govan’s current husband Derek Fisher to testify in an upcoming hearing. Govan and Barnes were married in 2013 and separated in 2015. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016.