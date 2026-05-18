Barbra Streisand's Cannes Exit Sparks Health Fears After Icon, 84, Abruptly Pulls Out of Festival Appearance

Streisand did not elaborate on how or when she injured her knee or the severity of the ailment.

Her last public appearance was a surprise slot at the 2025 Oscars, where she appeared onstage to deliver an in memoriam tribute to her late The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, who died in September 2025 at the age of 89.

"After I read the first script for The Way We Were, I could only imagine one man in the role of Hubbell, and that was Robert Redford. But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone. He doesn’t stand for anything. And he was right," the Funny Girl star described how he ended up being cast in the 1973 romantic drama.

"So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it. He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other, because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do or say. And I'm thrilled that The Way We Were is now considered a classic love story," Streisand raved.