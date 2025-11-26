Barbra Streisand's Lonely Life Exposed: Iconic Singer, 83, Now a 'Full Recluse' as She Desperately Attempts to Avoid 'Hollywood Chaos'

The Hello Dolly star is said to "almost never" leave her $20Million Malibu home, according to insiders, and she's reportedly more than content with that.

"Barbra’s world is her home," a source dished. "James, the dogs, the gardens, that’s all she needs now."

As for how she spends her days out of the limelight, they detailed the songstress prunes roses early in the morning, cuddles with her dogs, enjoys dinners with her hunky husband, James Brolin, and enjoys walks at sunset overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

"She enjoys simple joys," a friend of hers dished. "Hollywood chaos doesn't appeal to her anymore."