Barbara Streisand

Barbra Streisand's Lonely Life Exposed: Iconic Singer, 83, Now a 'Full Recluse' as She Desperately Attempts to Avoid 'Hollywood Chaos'

Photo of Barbara Streisand
Source: MEGA

Barbara Streisand has 'given the world everything,' an insider dished.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

As Barbara Streisand ages, a new report claims she's becoming a total recluse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Rob Shuter's Substack, the 83-year-old entertainer has chosen to forgo the spotlight to live a quieter, more private life.

Barbara Streisand 'Almost Never' Leaves Her Home

Photo of James Brolin and Barbara Streisand
Source: MEGA

Streisand recently missed a premiere of James Brolin's latest film.

The Hello Dolly star is said to "almost never" leave her $20Million Malibu home, according to insiders, and she's reportedly more than content with that.

"Barbra’s world is her home," a source dished. "James, the dogs, the gardens, that’s all she needs now."

As for how she spends her days out of the limelight, they detailed the songstress prunes roses early in the morning, cuddles with her dogs, enjoys dinners with her hunky husband, James Brolin, and enjoys walks at sunset overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

"She enjoys simple joys," a friend of hers dished. "Hollywood chaos doesn't appeal to her anymore."

Barbara Streisand 'Doesn't Feel the Need to Show Up Anywhere'

Photo of Barbara Streisand
Source: MEGA

Streisand 'wants to live quietly,' an insider divulged.

Streisand raised eyebrows when she was absent from a recent screening of Brolin's latest film. Though he assured people she's perfectly fine, healthy, and active, a friend of hers spilled that "people noticed."

"But Barbra doesn’t feel the need to show up anywhere," they elaborated.

While some may think her stepping away from the spotlight could be indicative of an illness, insiders attested that's not the case, and her change of attitude is about freedom.

"She's given the world everything," a source revealed. "Now she wants to live quietly, beautifully, and privately."

Barbara Streisand's 'World' Is Her 'Home'

Photo of Barbara Streisand
Source: MEGA

The iconic singer 'doesn't need anything else other than 'her dogs, her gardens' and her husband,' a source previously revealed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source echoed similar sentiments, calling Streisand's "world" her "home."

"She's got James, her dogs, her gardens. It's paradise. She doesn't need anything else," they added.

A friend detailed that Streisand loves "simple pleasures" now and no longer cares about "movie premieres or award shows."

While fans were hoping they would at least get the opportunity to see her return to the Meet the Fockers franchise, she reportedly turned down the role due to feeling underpaid compared to her costars in 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.

"They'd have to pay me a lot of money because I didn't get paid what the other people got paid, and so I'm pissed off," she shared.

She recalled it was during a time "when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet."

Photo of Barbara Streisand
Source: MEGA

The icon will not be reprising her role in 'Focker-In-Law.'

While Streisand seemed adamant about not returning to reprise her role as Rozalin Focker, an insider claimed, "Producers believe they can lasso her in for a last-minute cameo."

"Ben [Stiller] and Bob [De Niro] want it to happen if only for the chance to get Barbra on camera with their new co-star Ariana Grande. But Streisand has made it clear she has other priorities," they added.

Focker-In-Law, the next installment in the hit film franchise, is due to hit theaters on November 26, 2026.

"It was truly spectacular," Grande said in an interview regarding her experience filming the forthcoming film. "I have grown up adoring Ben. Every single person in the cast, I have grown up worshiping. So to be able to work with them and share a creative space with them was a dream come true."

