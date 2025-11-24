EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Pay Dispute Bombshell! Hollywood Icon Snubs 'Meet the Fockers' Return After Revealing She Was 'Underpaid'
Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
With Barbra Streisand shooting down her return to the Meet the Fockers franchise, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and producers fear the film will be a fabulous flop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barbra Declines!
When asked to return as Roz Focker in next year's movie, Streisand apparently told producers to go Focker themselves – because she felt she was underpaid compared to her costars in Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010).
"They'd have to pay me a lot of money because I didn't get paid what the other people got paid, and so I'm pissed off," Streisand, 83, shared.
It was during a time "when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet."
Will Barbra Agree To An Appearance?
Is there still hope Streisand will make a cameo?
"Producers believe they can lasso her in for a last-minute cameo," said a source. "Ben and Bob want it to happen if only for the chance to get Barbra on camera with their new co-star Ariana Grande. But Streisand has made it clear she has other priorities."