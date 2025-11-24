EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Pay Dispute Bombshell! Hollywood Icon Snubs 'Meet the Fockers' Return After Revealing She Was 'Underpaid'

When asked to return as Roz Focker in next year's movie, Streisand apparently told producers to go Focker themselves – because she felt she was underpaid compared to her costars in Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010).

"They'd have to pay me a lot of money because I didn't get paid what the other people got paid, and so I'm pissed off," Streisand, 83, shared.

It was during a time "when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet."