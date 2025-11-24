Your tip
Barbra Streisand
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Pay Dispute Bombshell! Hollywood Icon Snubs 'Meet the Fockers' Return After Revealing She Was 'Underpaid'

Source: MEGA; Universal Pictures

Barbra Streisand has revealed she was underpaid and refuses to return for 'Meet the Fockers' sequel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

With Barbra Streisand shooting down her return to the Meet the Fockers franchise, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and producers fear the film will be a fabulous flop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barbra Declines!

Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand declined to return for the new 'Meet the Fockers' film after saying she was underpaid in earlier installments.

When asked to return as Roz Focker in next year's movie, Streisand apparently told producers to go Focker themselves – because she felt she was underpaid compared to her costars in Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010).

"They'd have to pay me a lot of money because I didn't get paid what the other people got paid, and so I'm pissed off," Streisand, 83, shared.

It was during a time "when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet."

Will Barbra Agree To An Appearance?

Source: MEGA

Producers are still hoping to secure a last-minute cameo from Streisand alongside new co-star Ariana Grande in 'Meet the Fockers.'

Is there still hope Streisand will make a cameo?

"Producers believe they can lasso her in for a last-minute cameo," said a source. "Ben and Bob want it to happen if only for the chance to get Barbra on camera with their new co-star Ariana Grande. But Streisand has made it clear she has other priorities."

