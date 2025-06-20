EXCLUSIVE: Deep State Plot to Destroy Trump Exposed — We Reveal List of Backstabbers Plotting To Bring Down President
President Trump is facing an unprecedented rebellion from a squad of backstabbers plotting his downfall.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the list of rebels, including administration staffers, fellow operatives and deep-state operatives, who are working to sabotage his agenda and policies.
Bombshell Leaks
According to sources, the internal revolt ranges from bombshell leaks that could bring down the president to shocking public rebuttals of Trump's policy decisions, damaging legal rulings by Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices and legislative resistance on Capitol Hill.
A White House insider said: "Trump is meeting opposition from all sides.
"It just goes to show how hard it is to effect true and lasting change in Washington D.C. to drain the proverbial swamp – as the president himself would say."
'Deep State Working Against Trump'
Trump, 79, has repeatedly claimed that a "deep state" within the U.S. government has activity worked against him and his policy agenda.
He has expressed belief that this alleged network of unelected officials and bureaucrats – particularly within agencies like the FBI and CIA – sought to hinder his efforts during his first presidency and even declared: "We will demolish this deep state" during stops on his 2024 campaign trial.
One D.C. insider said: "They're like termites.
"They leak his plans that do incredible damage to the administration.
"They subvert his polices in a ways large and small, and they are so difficult to identify and eradicate. And they're not acting independently."
'All Roads Link To Obama'
Trump has suggested that these operatives are part of a coordinated plot to destroy his administration that's being led by former President Barack Obama from his stately home just two miles from the White House.
"ALL ROADS LEAD TO OBAMA," Trump recently posted on social media.
Trump-vetted administration officials, such as FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Don Bongino, have poured cold water on the president's publicly declared opinion that deceased sex predator Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in a Manhattan prison cell in 2018 to protect the rich and powerful pals who abused the financier's harem of young sex slaves.
The lawmen have also rebutted Trump's insistence that the attempt made on his life in Buttler, Pa, during the 2024 campaign was engineered by the government.
A D.C. insider said: "The thinking was that Patel and Bongino would help Trump eradicate the deep state, and here they are apparently going to bat for power brokers who have engineered Epstein’s alleged murder.
"I wouldn't be surprised if one – or both – are sacked for that.”
Meanwhile, U.S. representatives Scott Perry and Marjorie Taylor Greene – once-trusted Capitol Hill allies – have publicly opposed Trump's $3trillion spending proposal, his so-called "big, beautiful bill", and withheld their support of the sweeping budget.
Conservative activist Laura Loomer – who once declared she'd "take a bullet" for Trump – calls his plans to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar's royal family as a "stain" on his administration.
Sources says Trump has also been betrayed by some of the judges he handpicked to the federal bench – particularly Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett, who voted to reject the president's sweeping plan to freeze nearly $2billion in foreign aid in March.