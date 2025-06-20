EXCLUSIVE: Deep State Plot to Destroy Trump Exposed — We Reveal List of Backstabbers Plotting To Bring Down President

According to sources, the internal revolt ranges from bombshell leaks that could bring down the president to shocking public rebuttals of Trump's policy decisions, damaging legal rulings by Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices and legislative resistance on Capitol Hill.

A White House insider said: "Trump is meeting opposition from all sides.

"It just goes to show how hard it is to effect true and lasting change in Washington D.C. to drain the proverbial swamp – as the president himself would say."