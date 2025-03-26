Reality TV Horror: 'Bachelorette' Contestant DeAnna Pappas Accuses 'Abusive' Ex-Husband of Tearing Off Bra and Shirt in Rage — And Claims He Was 'Sectioned'

The Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas has accused ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, of physical abuse that left her "shaking with fear" during their marriage. Pappas, who led Season 4 of the ABC reality series, filed explosive abuse claims against Stagliano in her petition for a restraining order – following a custody exchange altercation and her recent arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pappas said she was left 'shaking with fear' while describing an alleged incident in which her ex ripped her clothes off.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple tied the knot in 2011 and she filed for divorce in January 2023. In her petition, Pappas, 43, outlined the alleged problems in their marriage – claiming her 41-year-old ex "has struggled with depression... and has been held under a 5150 hold." She added: "I do not include this include to simply speak negatively of (Stephen)."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pappas, who led Season 4 of the reality series, filed explosive abuse claims against Stagliano in her petition for a restraining order.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the allegations, she defended Stagliano's role as a dad, stating his alleged mental health issues "do not mean that I do not think he is a good father." She added: "I know our children love him deeply and I believe that the two of us need to take a realistic look at what is going on." The former couple share two children: a daughter, Addison Marie, born in February 2014, and a son, Austin Michael, born in March 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding the confrontation at her home last month, The Bachelor contestant alleged that was not the first time things became physical between them. She claimed Stagliano assaulted her in the fall of 2022, shouting at her and calling her a "crazy b----." Pappas alleged her reaction to his comments then triggered him into a "violent rage" as he shoved her and ripped off her clothes.

Article continues below advertisement

Pappas claimed: "Stephen shoved me with one hand. Stephen clenched his fist on my shirt and bra with the other hand. "Stephen forcefully shoved me backward into the refrigerator. I was pinned up against the refrigerator and restrained there by Stephen’s grip on my clothing. My shirt and bra both tore off my body. "Stephen was pressing his chest and body into me so that I could not escape his grasp."

Article continues below advertisement

She further detailed: "Stephen was screaming into my face, calling me a crazy b---h and a f---ing nightmare. "I was able to get my hands free and shoved Stephen off of me. Stephen walked away. I was physically shaking with fear."

Article continues below advertisement

In her petition, Pappas also described another alleged incident from the fall of 2022, claiming Stagliano screamed at her in the laundry room. She also said he used his body to block her exit and "held me hostage in the laundry room while continuing to scream at me from the top of his lungs for five-six minutes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pappas, who shares two children with her ex, filed for divorce from in 2023 after being married for over a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Another alleged incident occurred on September 1, 2021, while the two were "living with Stephen’s parents." At that time, Pappas claimed: "Stephen physically assaulted me. We were in the living room." She said her ex yelled "vile" names at her and, at one point, "leaped up from the couch and came running at me."

Article continues below advertisement

The TV star added: "Stephen used his physical body to shove me backward into the bar stools. With his body, Stephen pinned me up against the bar stools. "Stephen forcefully pressed his body into mine to the point where I was bent backward and in pain. Stephen’s assault ended when I used my hands to shove Stephen off me."

Article continues below advertisement

The ABC personality further alleged in 2016, while she was pregnant, Stagliano shoved her while holding their other child – causing her to stumble backward. Pappas was arrested on February 27 after Stagliano accused her of domestic violence. She denied the allegations, which included claims that she punched and slapped him. She claimed Stagliano demanded she come closer so he could smell if she had been drinking, but she refused and locked herself inside.

Article continues below advertisement

After hearing noise in the garage, she went back outside, where Stagliano allegedly grabbed and forcefully shoved her. Pappas claimed her ex pushed her again, prompting her to lock herself inside and call the police. She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge but released hours later on bond. She then agreed to take a voluntary drug and alcohol test, which came back negative.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Pappas later filed a restraining order petition – including screenshots of a video her daughter took of the incident – which she believes proves her innocence. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former couple settled their divorce in June and agreed not to drink heavily around their kids.