‘Lil Tok Girl’: Aubrey O'Day Rips TikToker Who Accused Singer Of Bizarre Vacation Photoshop
Aubrey O’Day had a few choice words for the TikToker who accused her of faking her trip to Bali on social media, Radar has learned.
On Sunday, the Danity Kane singer posted a photoshopped photo of herself at the gates of heaven. In a second shot, Aubrey hugged Jesus while her backside is on full display.
She jokingly wrote, “took the PJ [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was… also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out.”
Aubrey then brought up the TIkToker who made headlines this week after accusing the singer of photoshopping her Instagram photos.
In the TikTok video, the user pushed the theory that Aubrey’s vacation photos from Bali were actually just her photoshopped onto stock images. The scandal has grown by the day with many questioning why Aubrey would do such a thing.
The singer continued, “[Jesus] told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she needs to stop washing her p---- in the sink. We are adults’ baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water.”
Aubrey wasn’t done there adding, “and not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f--- is going to happen.”
The singer was adamant the photos were real. She added, “I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks., everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone. I don’t need to be flown places.”
She said, “Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to. Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me.”
Aubrey then took one final shot at the TikToker who posted the video. “Lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.”
Over the weekend, the ex-MTV star also shared a clip of her at a club in Bali with Russell Simmons nearby. The disgraced media mogul reposted Aubrey’s message confirming she was indeed with him despite the TikToker’s accusations.