Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Reeling' From New 'Idea Theft' Lawsuit: 'He's Humiliated and Worried His Dirty Laundry Will Be Aired in Court!'
Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to be "reeling" from a lawsuit that's expected to turn messy in the coming months.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the lawsuit, filed by entrepreneur Aharon Jason Curtis, alleges the producers of the Terminator star's Netflix show FUBAR stole his idea for a supermarket app and wrote it into their script.
Now, insiders claim Schwarzenegger, 77, is "humiliated" and is "worried his dirty laundry will be aired in court".
Curtis, 54, has demanded $1.5million compensation for his allegedly stolen idea – and is raining on Schwarzenegger's parade in the process.
Sources explained: "This was Arnie's big comeback and now it's hit a major hiccup.
"This stuff happens all the time in Hollywood but Arnie's finding it extremely embarrassing. His defenders are saying it's not like HE had anything to do with stealing material, but they have to admit it's not a good look."
While critics bashed the new action comedy series, the Hollywood action hero's legion of fans still tuned in – and in doing so drove the series to the top of Netflix's watch list and earned a second season which is set to air in 2025.
The insider said: "Everything was going so well until this lawsuit dropped.
"At his age, Arnie's no longer Mr. Invincible. He's reeling from this and desperately furious. It's really ticked him off and he's losing sleep over it."
According to the insider, Schwarzenegger – who's been dating physical therapist Heather Milligan, 49, for over a decade – would rather spend his downtime with his girlfriend than fussing over the lawsuit.
The source said: "It's getting to the point where there will be subpoenas and depositions and Arnie's worried he'll be dragged into it and waste valuable time.
"He assumed he'd be beyond these things by now, but he has to deal with it."
On top of the lawsuit consuming "valuable time", the insider warned the "added stress" from the legal battle will be "no good" for Schwarzenegger – who has had three open heart surgeries.
The source said: "He's not nearly as strong as he likes to pretend. He should be taking it easy in his old age. It's bad enough that he's still working, but the last thing he needs is the anxiety of this lawsuit.
"Everyone is trying to keep him calm and remind him he's not the one on trial. But it's still stressing him out, which is terrible for his heart."
