Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Reeling' From New 'Idea Theft' Lawsuit: 'He's Humiliated and Worried His Dirty Laundry Will Be Aired in Court!'

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to be "reeling" from a lawsuit that's expected to turn messy in the coming months.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the lawsuit, filed by entrepreneur Aharon Jason Curtis, alleges the producers of the Terminator star's Netflix show FUBAR stole his idea for a supermarket app and wrote it into their script.

Now, insiders claim Schwarzenegger, 77, is "humiliated" and is "worried his dirty laundry will be aired in court".