Over Already? Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, and Vittorio Assaf, 65, Are '100% Done' After Brief Fling: Sources

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, and Vittorio Assaf, 65, were said to be “100% done” after their brief whirlwind romance raised eyebrows last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after Aoki and Assaf were caught packing on the PDA during a recent trip to St. Barts, sources close to the 21-year-old confirmed that the pair were no longer an item.