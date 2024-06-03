Rodriguez was later recognized by former president Donald Trump at the State of the Union in his campaign against MS-13 gang violence. Trump also appeared alongside her during a roundtable on immigration policy at Morrelly Homeland Security Center in 2018.

"Evelyn Rodriguez was still mourning the loss of her daughter when this defendant dismantled her daughter's memorial, and then struck the victim with her vehicle, ultimately causing her death. We hope this plea brings some sense of peace and closure to Ms. Rodriguez's family, a family that has suffered multiple tragic losses," read a statement from Tierney.

The defendant took responsibility for removing items from the site created by Rodriguez in memory of her daughter, which was located in front of Drago's Brentwood home.

Drago was trying to sell the home at the time and feared the memorial could scare off buyers, prosecutors said.