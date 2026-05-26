Anne Hathaway Reveals Agonizing Secret 10-Year Health Battle — 'I Didn't Realize How Bad It Got'
May 26 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
Anne Hathaway has opened up about a secret health battle that she's endured for a decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 43, says the illness was so bad that it deeply impacted her daily life until she underwent surgery to correct the issue.
'I Was Half Blind For 10 Years'
The Devil Wears Prada star told how she’s lived with a cataract in her left eye, which in turn affected her mental health.
She said, "This is maybe too much information. I was half blind for 10 years. It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye, and I wound up getting surgery."
"And I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum," she added.
While cataracts typically affect people of older ages, those with early-onset cataracts can have them corrected with surgery. The condition is caused by the clouding of the lens of the eye, and can make it difficult to read, drive, or see close objects.
"I've calmed down since then," Hathaway added. "I didn't realize it was actually taxing my nervous system."
"I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day, I wake up, and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle," the actress star told Popcast.
"I actually am like, 'Oh, two generations back, that wouldn't have been an option for someone like me.' So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle."
Hitting Back At Facelift Rumors
Meanwhile, the notoriously private actress recently hit back against the rumors that she had undergone a facelift and shared a quick and easy hairpin trick to achieve a similar result without the invasive surgery.
Speaking to Elle, she said: "We're at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate, and sometimes it's not.
"The speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there.
"And I'll probably always wonder, 'Should I have posted that (hair tutorial) or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?' But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting."
The mother-of-two added: "Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming. I wanted to show that, like, no, I didn't make a huge medical decision. It's just two braids."
Hathaway added that she still may get a facelift in the future, but that it would be her private choice.
The brunette beauty is currently on a generational run, with five films of hers out in 2026 alone.
These include The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, the highly anticipated flick The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.