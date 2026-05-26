Anne Hathaway Reveals Agonizing Secret 10-Year Health Battle — 'I Didn't Realize How Bad It Got'

Meanwhile, the notoriously private actress recently hit back against the rumors that she had undergone a facelift and shared a quick and easy hairpin trick to achieve a similar result without the invasive surgery.

Speaking to Elle, she said: "We're at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate, and sometimes it's not.

"The speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there.

"And I'll probably always wonder, 'Should I have posted that (hair tutorial) or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?' But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting."