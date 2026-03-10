EXCLUSIVE: Anne Burrell's Tragic Final Hours — TV Chef Detailed Her Pain in Dark Diary Before Suicide

Dated the morning of Burrell's death, the missive was found in the primary bedroom at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home.

It wasn't the only window into the TV personality's chilling mindset, though: "Suicidal" journal entries reportedly sat atop her uncharacteristically made bed.

The eerily cleaned-up quarters allegedly tipped husband Stuart Claxton off that something was terribly wrong, with the police report detailing how it wasn't "normal."

Soon after, he discovered his wife of nearly four years unresponsive in the bathroom, surrounded by what was described as "a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor."

When "shaking" Burrell and "slapping her face" failed to rouse her, Claxton dialed 911 at 7:50 a.m.

Still, he never imagined she'd intentionally harmed herself – telling the emergency dispatcher he feared his spouse had experienced cardiac arrest.