Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Burrell's Tragic Final Hours — TV Chef Detailed Her Pain in Dark Diary Before Suicide

anne burrell tragic final hours dark diary
Source: MEGA

Anne Burrell's tragic final hours emerge as the TV chef detailed her pain in a dark diary.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Troubled Food Network star Anne Burrell hid private torment until her shocking suicide – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the celebrity chef left behind haunting breadcrumbs about her dark final days in a series of sobering messages.

While investigating the Worst Cooks in America host's unexpected passing on June 17 at age 55, cops uncovered a "suicidal" note, according to a new police report.

Husband Finds Wife Unresponsive in Bathroom

Stuart Claxton called 911 after finding wife, Anne Burrell, unresponsive in the bathroom of their Brooklyn home.
Source: MEGA

Stuart Claxton called 911 after finding wife, Anne Burrell, unresponsive in the bathroom of their Brooklyn home.

Dated the morning of Burrell's death, the missive was found in the primary bedroom at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home.

It wasn't the only window into the TV personality's chilling mindset, though: "Suicidal" journal entries reportedly sat atop her uncharacteristically made bed.

The eerily cleaned-up quarters allegedly tipped husband Stuart Claxton off that something was terribly wrong, with the police report detailing how it wasn't "normal."

Soon after, he discovered his wife of nearly four years unresponsive in the bathroom, surrounded by what was described as "a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor."

When "shaking" Burrell and "slapping her face" failed to rouse her, Claxton dialed 911 at 7:50 a.m.

Still, he never imagined she'd intentionally harmed herself – telling the emergency dispatcher he feared his spouse had experienced cardiac arrest.

Medical Examiner Confirms Tragic Suicide

A police report says a note dated the morning of Burrell's death was discovered in her bedroom.
Source: MEGA

A police report says a note dated the morning of Burrell's death was discovered in her bedroom.

In a frantic bid to save her, the marketing executive even reportedly attempted to perform CPR despite the body already being cold.

According to Claxton, who allegedly last saw Burrell alive at 1 a.m., the spiky-haired dynamo had never discussed suicide and displayed no warning "signs" that such an act was imminent.

But the medical examiner confirmed his worst nightmare, concluding a month later that she'd taken her own life. Burrell ingested a toxic cocktail of ethanol, diphenhydramine, cetirizine and amphetamine.

Ethanol is a compound found in alcohol, diphenhydramine and cetirizine are antihistamines and amphetamine is typically used to treat ADHD.

Burrell Battled Secret Anxiety Before Death

An insider said Burrell faced career anxiety after stepping away from 'Worst Cooks in America' and pursuing acting classes.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Burrell faced career anxiety after stepping away from 'Worst Cooks in America' and pursuing acting classes.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the kitchen whiz was secretly being eaten alive by anxiety, doubt and fear at the time of her death as she faced a midlife career crisis.

Anne "talked about her job as a competitive cesspool," an insider revealed. In recent months, she'd stepped away from reality TV and was taking acting classes. Just hours before her death, Burrell performed in an improv show.

As new details of her fragile headspace emerge – and in her own words, no less – loved ones are focusing on the better times.

"Her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a 2025 statement. "Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

