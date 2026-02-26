Chilling Anne Burrell Suicide Details Released in Police Report — Medics Did Not Use Narcan to Revive TV Chef After She Was Found on Bathroom Floor
Feb. 26 2026, Updated 2:12 p.m. ET
Heartbreaking new details have emerged about why paramedics weren't able to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan to save Anne Burrell's life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The celebrity chef died on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55. Five weeks after her passing, Burrell's death was ruled a suicide from acute intoxication involving multiple drugs.
Anne Burrell Was Already Dead When EMS Arrived
According to a newly released police report, Burrell's husband found her body in the bathroom of their Brooklyn home around 7:40 a.m. She was on the shower floor, lying face up.
When paramedics arrived 20 minutes later, they pronounced the Food Network star dead at the scene, meaning there was no chance Narcan could have helped her at that time.
Police found "numerous over-the-counter medications mixed in a bowl" near her body.
The medical examiner's report later stated that she died from the "combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."
Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine commonly known as Benadryl. Cetirizine is an antihistamine known as Zyrtec, while ethanol is a compound in everything from alcohol to cleaning products. Amphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug commonly used to treat ADHD.
Anne Burrell Left a Suicide Note
The new report revealed Burrell left a "suicidal note" in her bedroom and that "suicidal" journal entries were also discovered by investigators.
Before finding her body, Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, "noticed that the bed was made in their room, which is not normal." He then made the heartbreaking discovery of his wife's body in the bathroom, "with a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor."
Claxton started "shaking her and slapping her face" in an attempt to awaken the unresponsive Iron Chef America star, and then called 911.
Anne Burrell Didn't Show Signs She Was Suicidal
Burrell's decision to take her own life seemed to be a surprise for Claxton, who told authorities she had "never attempted suicide in the past" and "never talked about it."
The report also stated that the Worst Cooks in America host had not exhibited "any signs that she would do something like this," according to her husband.
When announcing her death, Burrell's family said she was " a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."
They added, "Her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
Anne Burrell's Final Hours
Sources said Burrell seemed "happy" and "in great spirits" while attending an improv comedy show at The Second City New York hours before her shocking death.
One insider described her demeanor as "typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."
Burrell was known for her trademark spiked platinum blonde hairstyle and bold personality.
In addition to mentoring amateur cooks on Worst Cooks in America and hosting Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, she made several other notable Food Network appearances, including in Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell, Vegas Chef Prizefight, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, and House of Knives.