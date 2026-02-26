Chilling Anne Burrell Suicide Details Released in Police Report — Medics Did Not Use Narcan to Revive TV Chef After She Was Found on Bathroom Floor

According to a newly released police report, Burrell's husband found her body in the bathroom of their Brooklyn home around 7:40 a.m. She was on the shower floor, lying face up.

When paramedics arrived 20 minutes later, they pronounced the Food Network star dead at the scene, meaning there was no chance Narcan could have helped her at that time.

Police found "numerous over-the-counter medications mixed in a bowl" near her body.

The medical examiner's report later stated that she died from the "combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine commonly known as Benadryl. Cetirizine is an antihistamine known as Zyrtec, while ethanol is a compound in everything from alcohol to cleaning products. Amphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug commonly used to treat ADHD.