Home > News > Celebrity Death

Chilling Anne Burrell Suicide Details Released in Police Report — Medics Did Not Use Narcan to Revive TV Chef After She Was Found on Bathroom Floor

Anne Burrell's suicide shocked her legion of Food Network fans.

Feb. 26 2026, Updated 2:12 p.m. ET

Heartbreaking new details have emerged about why paramedics weren't able to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan to save Anne Burrell's life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The celebrity chef died on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55. Five weeks after her passing, Burrell's death was ruled a suicide from acute intoxication involving multiple drugs.

Anne Burrell Was Already Dead When EMS Arrived

Anne Burrell took a toxic cocktail of over-the-counter drugs.

According to a newly released police report, Burrell's husband found her body in the bathroom of their Brooklyn home around 7:40 a.m. She was on the shower floor, lying face up.

When paramedics arrived 20 minutes later, they pronounced the Food Network star dead at the scene, meaning there was no chance Narcan could have helped her at that time.

Police found "numerous over-the-counter medications mixed in a bowl" near her body.

The medical examiner's report later stated that she died from the "combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine commonly known as Benadryl. Cetirizine is an antihistamine known as Zyrtec, while ethanol is a compound in everything from alcohol to cleaning products. Amphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug commonly used to treat ADHD.

Anne Burrell Left a Suicide Note

Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton married in October 2021 after meeting on the Bumble dating app.

The new report revealed Burrell left a "suicidal note" in her bedroom and that "suicidal" journal entries were also discovered by investigators.

Before finding her body, Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, "noticed that the bed was made in their room, which is not normal." He then made the heartbreaking discovery of his wife's body in the bathroom, "with a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor."

Claxton started "shaking her and slapping her face" in an attempt to awaken the unresponsive Iron Chef America star, and then called 911.

Anne Burrell Didn't Show Signs She Was Suicidal

Anne Burrell hosted several Food Network shows and made appearances on numerous others.

Burrell's decision to take her own life seemed to be a surprise for Claxton, who told authorities she had "never attempted suicide in the past" and "never talked about it."

The report also stated that the Worst Cooks in America host had not exhibited "any signs that she would do something like this," according to her husband.

When announcing her death, Burrell's family said she was " a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."

They added, "Her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne Burrell's Final Hours

Anne Burrell Was seen 'having a blast' at a comedy club the night before her death

Sources said Burrell seemed "happy" and "in great spirits" while attending an improv comedy show at The Second City New York hours before her shocking death.

One insider described her demeanor as "typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."

Burrell was known for her trademark spiked platinum blonde hairstyle and bold personality.

In addition to mentoring amateur cooks on Worst Cooks in America and hosting Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, she made several other notable Food Network appearances, including in Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell, Vegas Chef Prizefight, Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, and House of Knives.

