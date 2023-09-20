'You've Been Playing Mind Games': Angelica Ross Accuses 'AHS' Star Emma Roberts of Misgendering Her on-Set

The Pose starlet joined the cast of AHS in season 9 and made history as the first transgender performer to secure two series regular roles.

Leading up to the upsetting exchange, Lynch apparently told the "ladies" to cool their jets in between takes after Roberts jokingly quipped that Ross was "being mean," according to her recollection in an Instagram Live video.

Ross explained, "And John is like, 'OK ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work.' And she then looks at me and goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' … I am looking at her dead a-- in the camera like, 'What the f--- did you just say?'"