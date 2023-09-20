'You've Been Playing Mind Games': Angelica Ross Accuses 'AHS' Star Emma Roberts of Misgendering Her on-Set
American Horror Story star Angelica Ross accused actress Emma Roberts of making a transphobic remark on-set, detailing an exchange that left her blood "boiling."
Ross claimed Roberts misgendered her during an interaction with fellow costar John Carroll Lynch while filming the hit series AHS: 1984 back in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Pose starlet joined the cast of AHS in season 9 and made history as the first transgender performer to secure two series regular roles.
Leading up to the upsetting exchange, Lynch apparently told the "ladies" to cool their jets in between takes after Roberts jokingly quipped that Ross was "being mean," according to her recollection in an Instagram Live video.
Ross explained, "And John is like, 'OK ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work.' And she then looks at me and goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' … I am looking at her dead a-- in the camera like, 'What the f--- did you just say?'"
Ross said she wanted to report the incident to HR, but opted against it after another person on-set allegedly faced repercussions for speaking out against Roberts.
She said that was the point of no return, adding, "I didn't speak to that b---- the entire time after that."
"So, we had scenes together, and I never spoke to her. She said to me, she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK?' You haven't been talking.' I'm like, "Mmhmm."
"You've been playing mind games with everybody on the set," Ross alleged.
She later followed-up with a post telling fans not to go after Roberts. "Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THAT's funny."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Roberts for comment.
The series was also Ross' second collaboration with television writer and director Ryan Murphy, whom she called out for allegedly ghosting her after claiming he wanted to move forward with her pitch of having an AHS season featuring a cast led by Black women.
"Remember your idea about a Horror [season] starring Black women? Well I'm doing it," Murphy allegedly wrote in the screengrab she uploaded on Monday. "Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall."
She said that nothing ever came of it despite her follow-up in 2022, when Murphy allegedly left her on read.
Ross also said that while being in limbo with AHS, it caused her to lose an opportunity with Marvel.
"It's not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time," she wrote via X, formerly Twitter. "It's that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was OK to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for Marvel." Murphy has not yet responded to her claims regarding the show.