Leaked Emails: Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ignored Her After Pitch of 'AHS' Season Starring Black Women
Angelica Ross called out television writer Ryan Murphy after pitching a season of American Horror Story starring a cast led by Black women, claiming he left her "on read" despite previously showing enthusiasm toward her idea.
The Pose actress shared private emails exchanged between them in July 2020, when he wrote to her for a brainstorming session, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Remember your idea about a Horror [season] starring Black women? Well I'm doing it," Murphy allegedly wrote in the screengrab she uploaded on Monday. "Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby … not sure of the fourth?"
Ross was elated to hear that Murphy was giving her proposal the green light, suggesting Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, and Alfr Woodard. She went on to name Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, and other big-time stars as possible contenders.
Ross followed up in February 2022 to let him know she had been mulling over ideas for season 11's "focus" while offering to help produce the upcoming episodes.
"I could add a lot to the table in the overall storyline if we are still looking to do a Black lead cast," Ross continued, adding a caption noting that is when she was "left on read."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Murphy for comment.
Ross said she had sent flowers, providing the context that it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID "while still contractually in first position with the show."
"Mind you, Marvel had called twice now. I haven't heard from him since," she wrote, later explaining, "It's not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time."
Ross claimed she was told her role would be needed for Season 11 of AHS, but Marvel had stopped calling by the time she was released from her contract.
"It's that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for," she posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for Marvel. It's that I was HELD in first position the whole time."
A source told TheWrap that Murphy's FX anthologies often contemplate multiple ideas before moving forward with a particular premise.