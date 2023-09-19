Leaked Emails: Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ignored Her After Pitch of 'AHS' Season Starring Black Women

The Pose actress shared private emails exchanged between them in July 2020, when he wrote to her for a brainstorming session, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Angelica Ross called out television writer Ryan Murphy after pitching a season of American Horror Story starring a cast led by Black women, claiming he left her "on read" despite previously showing enthusiasm toward her idea.

"Remember your idea about a Horror [season] starring Black women? Well I'm doing it," Murphy allegedly wrote in the screengrab she uploaded on Monday. "Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby … not sure of the fourth?"

Ross was elated to hear that Murphy was giving her proposal the green light, suggesting Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, and Alfr Woodard. She went on to name Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, and other big-time stars as possible contenders.