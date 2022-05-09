Emma Roberts Spotted Getting Close To Mystery Hunk In NOLA Following Garrett Hedlund Breakup
Emma Roberts may have already moved on from Garrett Hedlund. The 31-year-old American Horror Story star was recently caught getting close to a mystery hunk in New Orleans.
Roberts traded in her acting chops for jazz music over the weekend.
The actress — who shares one-year-old son Rhodes with Hedlund — was caught looking too close to comfort with an unidentified male at NOLA's Jazzfest ahead of Mother's Day.
Roberts was all smiles as her heavily-inked companion stood by her side, caressing her shoulders in the packed crowd.
An eyewitness caught the tender moment, she looked up at him and flashed her pearly whites. Wearing a tiny patterned tank top, Roberts held her blonde hair up on her head to give her neck some breathing room from the 90-degree heatwave.
The Scream Queens star beamed and didn't try to conceal her happiness.
Another fan spotted the two together outside of the festival. This time, another male joined the possible new couple on their outing.
The trio was photographed chatting around a table at a local restaurant. While the tattooed hunk and Roberts sat across from each other, the bystander told pop culture outlet Deuxmoi that the actress "seemed close to the guy on the right" — aka mystery tattoo man.
After the festival, Radar discovered Roberts went bar hopping down Frenchman Street. We obtained photos of her appearing extra close to the man she was at the bar with after an all-black outfit change. At one point, he even had his hands on her face and pulled her clothes.
Roberts was also seen hanging out with a man in a cowboy hat. It appeared the two snuck off for some quality time together. She ended her night by chowing down on Mexican food.
Roberts has only been single for a few months after ending her long-term relationship with Hedlund in January. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider said of following their split.
The exes — who began dating in 2019 — are still on good terms. While Roberts was getting close to the tattoo man, Hedlund took time out to pen a sappy Mother's Day post to his former lover.
"Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” the 37-year-old actor gushed on Instagram Sunday. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night.”
He even signed it, “All my love.”
This isn't the first man Roberts has been linked to since their split and Hedlund's public intoxication arrest.
Fans went nuts when she was spotted on what appeared to be a date with her Holidate co-star Luke Bracey at a dive bar in New Jersey.