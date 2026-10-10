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EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen 'Romance Heats Up with Younger Boyfriend'

Andy Cohen's romance heats up with younger boyfriend as their relationship reportedly grows serious.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen's romance has been heating up with younger boyfriend as their relationship reportedly grows serious.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen and boyfriend Kevin Sobieski recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple – but friends said their yearlong relationship already crossed the "serious" line. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple.

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"This is the one," a source close to Cohen said. "Andy isn't dating Kevin to see where it goes anymore. He knows. Everything changed when Kevin met the kids."

Protective pop Cohen, 58, is dad to son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Lucy, 4, and insiders said introducing Sobieski, 42, to his children meant far more than posing together publicly.

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Andy Believes He’s ‘Found His Person’

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Sobieski's bond with Cohen's children marked a turning point in their relationship, a source said.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Sobieski's bond with Cohen's children marked a turning point in their relationship, a source said.

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The source said: "If you want to know how serious Andy is, look at what happens when nobody is watching. Seeing how naturally Kevin fit into their world changed everything. He believes he's found his person."

Cohen recently revealed they met in July 2025 and have been going strong since.

"I have to say, it’s been so easy," Cohen said. "We've not had one fight. We haven't had a disagreement. We just view life the same way. And one year later, I still can't believe I found him."

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