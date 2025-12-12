EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Scandal Saga is a 'Blessing and Curse' for Kate Middleton

Disgraced former duke Andrew, 65, who has faced longstanding public scrutiny over his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is due to be relocated as part of the Crown Estates review.

An insider told us: "Kate and William had hoped the lead-up to Christmas would be calm, but this new inquiry has escalated tensions. Among Andrew's estranged relatives, there's a sense of relief – or there soon will be – once he and Sarah are moved out of Royal Lodge and into their new residence away from Windsor."

The source added: "The King was understandably hesitant and anxious about formally stripping Andrew of his title and evicting him, but William pushed for action, arguing that his uncle's position had become completely untenable.

"He feels vindicated with no regrets about how it all unfolded and wishes it had happened sooner.

"In his view, Andrew is fortunate to still have a roof over his head or any support from the family after everything that's occurred."