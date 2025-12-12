Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Princess Kate
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Scandal Saga is a 'Blessing and Curse' for Kate Middleton

Split photos of Princess Kate, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson

Andrew and Sarah's scandal brought both advantages and problems for Kate Middleton

Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal is torn "beyond belief" over the latest scandal engulfing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, amid a new inquiry into royal finances and properties that has reignited tensions within the family.

The Princess of Wales, 43, and her husband, Prince William, also 43, were hoping for a quiet lead-up to Christmas, but the situation has escalated following questions about Andrew's "peppercorn" rent at the Royal Lodge, his longtime residence in Windsor.

Article continues below advertisement

William's Push for the Eviction

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of Princess Kate and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton faced fresh tension as Andrew’s Royal Lodge scandal resurfaced.

Disgraced former duke Andrew, 65, who has faced longstanding public scrutiny over his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is due to be relocated as part of the Crown Estates review.

An insider told us: "Kate and William had hoped the lead-up to Christmas would be calm, but this new inquiry has escalated tensions. Among Andrew's estranged relatives, there's a sense of relief – or there soon will be – once he and Sarah are moved out of Royal Lodge and into their new residence away from Windsor."

The source added: "The King was understandably hesitant and anxious about formally stripping Andrew of his title and evicting him, but William pushed for action, arguing that his uncle's position had become completely untenable.

"He feels vindicated with no regrets about how it all unfolded and wishes it had happened sooner.

"In his view, Andrew is fortunate to still have a roof over his head or any support from the family after everything that's occurred."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's Complicated Sympathy for Sarah

Split photos of Princess Kate and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

She struggled because she once felt close to Sarah Ferguson.

Kate, however, has found the situation more complicated.

Sources said while she considers it a "blessing" Andrew will no longer live nearby, she remains "cursed" by the sympathy she has for Sarah Ferguson, 66, Andrew's ex-wife, who has suffered through two bouts of cancer.

A source close to the Princess of Wales said: "Kate is relieved, although it's somewhat difficult for her to acknowledge because she and Sarah were once close. She never liked the idea of living so near Andrew and feels much better now that he has moved farther away."

The source added: "Kate does feel sympathy for Sarah, but there's no denying she has made some very poor decisions. Trying to evade responsibility for so long has ultimately carried a heavy cost."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Dangerous Reconciliation Plot

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

She worried Andrew was trying to rekindle his relationship with Sarah.

Further complicating matters, Andrew is said to be attempting to rekindle his relationship with Ferguson, a move Kate is said to view as dangerous.

"From her perspective, getting back together with him would be complete madness and total self-sabotage for Sarah," our insider said. "She really doesn't want Sarah to fall into his trap again."

Andrew's hopes of reconciliation, the source explained, are partly motivated by his limited prospects following the fallout from the Epstein scandal.

An insider said: "He believes that getting back together could be the only way for them to navigate this mess.

"Andrew still finds Sarah really attractive and feels very comfortable with her. "

And realistically, he doesn't have many other options. He is now a social pariah in London. "He keeps telling Sarah they could achieve more as a team and that the best path forward is to rebuild what they once had."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Princess Margaret

EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Margaret's Rosebud Engagement Ring From Man She 'Didn't Really Want to Marry at All' Is Still So Special

picture of King Charles

Cancer-Stricken King Charles to Release 'Personal Message' About His Diagnosis Today as Fears Surrounding Royal's Decline Grow

A Chance for Sarah to Break Free

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate hoped Sarah would distance herself and choose a more stable path.

The fallout from the shamed pair's shared scandal has had a clear impact on the wider royal family, with Kate hoping Sarah may take the opportunity to distance herself from her ex-husband before Christmas.

Our palace source said: "This is a genuine chance for Sarah to take responsibility and demonstrate honesty, transparency, and dignity – rather than returning to Andrew and falling victim to his manipulation as she has in the past."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.