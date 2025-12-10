Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Back Together' — Ex-Royals' 'Have Secretly Reunited' As 'Shared Shame Reignited Their Passion'

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Andrew and Sarah reunited after shared struggles revived their bond

Dec. 10 2025, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have secretly rekindled their relationship, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com their recent public appearances are fueling speculation the ex-royals are an item again behind closed doors.

The 65-year-old former Duke of York and the 66-year-old former Duchess of York – who have been stripped of their royal titles over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – are set to make their first public outing since being stripped of their royal titles in October 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

First Public Outing Since Exile

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson secretly rekindled their relationship.

The pair will attend the christening of their granddaughter, Athena, daughter of Princess Beatrice, 37, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 12 December at the Chapel Royal, St James' Palace.

According to sources close to the family, the event is expected to bring together close friends and family, though it remains unclear which other members of the royal household will be present.

This will mark Andrew and Sarah's first return to a royal venue since their high-profile exile from The Firm, following revelations of their links to convicted sex offender Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Stripped of Titles and Style

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles formally revoked Andrew’s titles through Letters Patent.

Andrew's royal titles, including his HRH style and princely designation, were formally revoked by his brother King Charles, 77, on 3 November 2025 by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm.

A royal statement noted: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Similarly, Sarah lost her royal title and patronages from seven charities after an old email she sent to Epstein resurfaced, in which she described him as a "supreme friend" and "steadfast."

Article continues below advertisement

Shared Shame Reignites Passion

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew has been stalling his move from Royal Lodge despite receiving formal notice.

Despite the scandal enveloping the couple, insiders say the pair's shared experience of public disgrace has brought them closer.

One source said: "Andrew and Sarah share a unique understanding that no one else can relate to." The loss of their titles and the intense public scrutiny seem to have reignited old emotions – they clearly find solace in each other's presence.

"Friends are saying they appear happier and closer than they have in years, and there's a definite spark when they're alone."

Another palace insider added: "Andrew and Sarah have always shared a taste for the dramatic, and being at the center of scandal seems to excite them both.

"There's a thrill in navigating the fallout together that they can't find with anyone else.

"They see each other as their only safe harbor – the only person who truly understands the pressures, the scrutiny, and the constant public judgment. That shared refuge has reignited a spark between them."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson consider auctioning the Queen's letters, photos and jewels to cover rising bills.

EXCLUSIVE: Broke and Booted! Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Eyeing Multi-Million Auction of Queen's Letters, Photos and Jewels to Help Pay Bills After Royal Family Fallout

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Furious Meghan Markle Goes Nuclear Over 'Stolen' Netflix Dress Frockgate Furore — Telling Radar How Accusations Have Caused Her 'Serious Harm'

Andrew 'Stalling' Royal Lodge Exit

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The couple last appeared together at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral in 2025.

Andrew is also facing the upheaval of leaving his long-time residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor Home Park.

Though formal notice was served in October to surrender his lease at the $40 million mansion, insiders tell RadarOnline.com he is "acting like a squatter" by "extending his residence as long as possible."

An insider said: "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be stalling. Even though formal notice has been served, he isn't expected to move until February at the earliest, which means he will likely remain at Royal Lodge over Christmas while the King hosts the rest of the family at Sandringham."

Andrew and Sarah's last public engagement together was in September 2025, at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, alongside King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.