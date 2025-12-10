EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson 'Back Together' — Ex-Royals' 'Have Secretly Reunited' As 'Shared Shame Reignited Their Passion'

The 65-year-old former Duke of York and the 66-year-old former Duchess of York – who have been stripped of their royal titles over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – are set to make their first public outing since being stripped of their royal titles in October 2025.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have secretly rekindled their relationship, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com their recent public appearances are fueling speculation the ex-royals are an item again behind closed doors.

This will mark Andrew and Sarah's first return to a royal venue since their high-profile exile from The Firm, following revelations of their links to convicted sex offender Epstein.

According to sources close to the family, the event is expected to bring together close friends and family, though it remains unclear which other members of the royal household will be present.

The pair will attend the christening of their granddaughter, Athena, daughter of Princess Beatrice , 37, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 12 December at the Chapel Royal, St James' Palace.

Similarly, Sarah lost her royal title and patronages from seven charities after an old email she sent to Epstein resurfaced, in which she described him as a "supreme friend" and "steadfast."

A royal statement noted: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Andrew's royal titles, including his HRH style and princely designation, were formally revoked by his brother King Charles , 77, on 3 November 2025 by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm.

Andrew has been stalling his move from Royal Lodge despite receiving formal notice.

Despite the scandal enveloping the couple, insiders say the pair's shared experience of public disgrace has brought them closer.

One source said: "Andrew and Sarah share a unique understanding that no one else can relate to." The loss of their titles and the intense public scrutiny seem to have reignited old emotions – they clearly find solace in each other's presence.

"Friends are saying they appear happier and closer than they have in years, and there's a definite spark when they're alone."

Another palace insider added: "Andrew and Sarah have always shared a taste for the dramatic, and being at the center of scandal seems to excite them both.

"There's a thrill in navigating the fallout together that they can't find with anyone else.

"They see each other as their only safe harbor – the only person who truly understands the pressures, the scrutiny, and the constant public judgment. That shared refuge has reignited a spark between them."