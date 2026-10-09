EXCLUSIVE: Police 'Out to Get Andrew Windsor' After His Legal Win Over Homes Raid
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's legal victory over unlawful police raids on his royal residences is said to have made detectives more determined than ever to continue investigating him – despite a High Court ruling their search warrants were invalid.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the disgraced former prince, 66, successfully challenged warrants obtained by Thames Valley Police to search his Sandringham residence and former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Police Investigation Continues Despite Legal Victory
The investigation concerns allegations he shared sensitive information with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.
Andrew denies any wrongdoing.
The ruling has fueled questions about the police investigation, with the force now seeking judicial permission to retain material seized during searches the court has declared unlawful.
The dispute centers on whether investigators should be allowed to examine evidence obtained through warrants which should never have been issued in their original form.
However, the ruling does not establish that officers acted maliciously or were personally motivated to target the former Duke of York.
High Court Identifies Significant Error in Search Warrants
High Court judge Mr Justice Hilliard identified a "significant error" in the police's original warrant application, concluding it was enough to render the warrants, the searches and the material seized unlawful.
The error concerned confidential material generated through professional or official duties, including potentially sensitive information Andrew encountered during his government-appointed trade role.
Although police accepted the warrants were invalid, they subsequently applied to retain evidence recovered from the properties.
Andrew opposes that application, which will be considered during a private hearing scheduled for 2027. The legal dispute could prolong uncertainty over whether criminal charges will eventually follow.
Police Insist Investigation Remains Active
Thames Valley Police insisted its investigation remained active, describing the case as involving "alleged misconduct in public office by a man in his sixties from Norfolk."
The force also emphasized the High Court's decision concerned the legal foundation of its search warrants rather than the merits of the wider investigation.
A spokesperson said: "We accept the position that the initial court's decision to issue warrants under the specific piece of legislation used was incorrect and therefore these must be legally quashed."
The spokesperson added: "Legal proceedings are currently ongoing to decide how material seized during the searches will be managed and whether we can lawfully retain it in support of our ongoing investigation."
Hilliard similarly stressed that invalidating the warrants did not automatically invalidate the criminal inquiry.
He said: "The fact the search warrants have been quashed does not bring the investigation to the end or mean the whole investigation is unlawful."
Legal specialists have warned unlawfully obtained evidence is not necessarily excluded from subsequent criminal proceedings.
Danielle Reece-Greenhalgh, a partner at law firm Corker Binning, explained admissibility would depend on whether using the material would undermine the fairness of any trial.
Royal Fallout Adds to Ex-Prince Andrew Legal Uncertainty
Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday, questioned under caution and subsequently released.
His public appearances have remained rare since leaving Royal Lodge for the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
King Charles, 77, stripped his younger brother of his princely title and dukedom last October amid continuing controversy surrounding his association with serial predator Jeffrey Epstein.
A source claimed: "The feeling surrounding Andrew's legal victory is that it has done absolutely nothing to dampen the determination of the police to pursue him.
If anything, their response suggests they are more determined than ever to 'get' him. From Andrew's perspective, he has successfully demonstrated that the searches of his homes were unlawful, yet the authorities are still fighting to hold on to the material they seized."
The insider added, "His supporters could reasonably ask what the point of winning such a significant legal challenge is if the police can continue pursuing the same evidence through another route.
"That doesn't establish that officers have a personal vendetta against him, but it certainly creates the impression of an investigation in which neither side is prepared to give an inch."