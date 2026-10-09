EXCLUSIVE: Police 'Out to Get Andrew Windsor' After His Legal Win Over Homes Raid

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the disgraced former prince, 66, successfully challenged warrants obtained by Thames Valley Police to search his Sandringham residence and former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 's legal victory over unlawful police raids on his royal residences is said to have made detectives more determined than ever to continue investigating him – despite a High Court ruling their search warrants were invalid.

However, the ruling does not establish that officers acted maliciously or were personally motivated to target the former Duke of York.

The dispute centers on whether investigators should be allowed to examine evidence obtained through warrants which should never have been issued in their original form.

The ruling has fueled questions about the police investigation, with the force now seeking judicial permission to retain material seized during searches the court has declared unlawful.

The investigation concerns allegations he shared sensitive information with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Britain's trade envoy.

Andrew opposes that application, which will be considered during a private hearing scheduled for 2027. The legal dispute could prolong uncertainty over whether criminal charges will eventually follow.

Although police accepted the warrants were invalid, they subsequently applied to retain evidence recovered from the properties.

The error concerned confidential material generated through professional or official duties, including potentially sensitive information Andrew encountered during his government-appointed trade role.

High Court judge Mr Justice Hilliard identified a "significant error" in the police's original warrant application, concluding it was enough to render the warrants, the searches and the material seized unlawful.

Thames Valley Police insisted its investigation remained active, describing the case as involving "alleged misconduct in public office by a man in his sixties from Norfolk."

The force also emphasized the High Court's decision concerned the legal foundation of its search warrants rather than the merits of the wider investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We accept the position that the initial court's decision to issue warrants under the specific piece of legislation used was incorrect and therefore these must be legally quashed."

The spokesperson added: "Legal proceedings are currently ongoing to decide how material seized during the searches will be managed and whether we can lawfully retain it in support of our ongoing investigation."

Hilliard similarly stressed that invalidating the warrants did not automatically invalidate the criminal inquiry.

He said: "The fact the search warrants have been quashed does not bring the investigation to the end or mean the whole investigation is unlawful."

Legal specialists have warned unlawfully obtained evidence is not necessarily excluded from subsequent criminal proceedings.

Danielle Reece-Greenhalgh, a partner at law firm Corker Binning, explained admissibility would depend on whether using the material would undermine the fairness of any trial.