EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Sparks Outrage After Fleeing Britain for Luxury Holiday With Private Chef While Still Being Probed by Cops

The revelations have prompted criticism from some observers, who questioned the optics of the former royal enjoying an exclusive overseas retreat while facing ongoing scrutiny from investigators.

One source told us: "Many people will struggle to understand why Andrew appears able to carry on with luxury trips and high-profile hospitality while serious questions surrounding his conduct remain unresolved. The timing is bound to raise eyebrows."

Another source added: "The issue is not whether he is entitled to a holiday. It is the contrast between the circumstances he finds himself in and the privileged nature of the trip. That is what some people will find difficult to accept."

French racehorse trainer Arthur Desprez, who operates an equestrian business near the property where Andrew stayed, has confirmed the ex-duke's visit.

He said: "Andrew was the guest of Mohammed Baker. He stayed at his house."