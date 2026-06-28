EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Sparks Outrage After Fleeing Britain for Luxury Holiday With Private Chef While Still Being Probed by Cops
June 28 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being lashed after it emerged he took a lavish private-jet holiday in France, complete with a personal chef and beachfront horse riding while remaining under police investigation in Britain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced former Duke of York, 66, is understood to have spent several days between May 30 and June 1 at a countryside estate near Saint-Malo in Brittany, northwestern France, as the guest of sportswear billionaire Mohammed A Baker.
Andrew's Luxury Escape Exposed
The trip is thought to have involved travel aboard Baker's private jet and a stay at the entrepreneur's rural property, coming just months after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He has not been charged and remains under investigation, while continuing to deny any wrongdoing.
Sources said Andrew's break included horseback rides along French beaches, games of boules and meals prepared by a private chef.
The vacation is also said to have concluded only days before Andrew was photographed back in Britain with what appeared to be a large bruise-like mark on his face.
Critics Slammed Timing of Trip
The revelations have prompted criticism from some observers, who questioned the optics of the former royal enjoying an exclusive overseas retreat while facing ongoing scrutiny from investigators.
One source told us: "Many people will struggle to understand why Andrew appears able to carry on with luxury trips and high-profile hospitality while serious questions surrounding his conduct remain unresolved. The timing is bound to raise eyebrows."
Another source added: "The issue is not whether he is entitled to a holiday. It is the contrast between the circumstances he finds himself in and the privileged nature of the trip. That is what some people will find difficult to accept."
French racehorse trainer Arthur Desprez, who operates an equestrian business near the property where Andrew stayed, has confirmed the ex-duke's visit.
He said: "Andrew was the guest of Mohammed Baker. He stayed at his house."
Inside The French Getaway
A local farm worker also reported seeing Andrew during the stayed and claimed he was accompanied by a single bodyguard.
The worker further alleged Andrew stayed in the estate's principal residence alongside Baker, who is believed to have covered the costs associated with the trip.
The vacation marks what is thought to be Andrew's first significant break abroad since his arrest in February.
Even though he has largely withdrawn from public life in the United Kingdom in recent months, reports suggest he continues to maintain relationships with wealthy international associates.
One source said: "There is no suggestion Andrew has breached any legal restrictions. However, every move he makes is being watched closely because of the circumstances surrounding the investigation into his conduct."
Investigation Still Looms Large
The source continued: "A trip of this nature was always likely to attract attention. Whether fair or not, people will inevitably ask questions about judgment and perception when someone under investigation is seen enjoying this level of luxury."
Andrew has consistently denied allegations made against him and has not been charged with any offense.
He has been released "under investigation" by cops after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
Along with being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles last year as punishment for his links to the predator, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, were booted out of the $40million Royal Lodge home they shared despite divorcing years ago.