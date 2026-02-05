EXCLUSIVE: The Skin-Crawling Snaps That REALLY Sealed Andrew Windsor's Royal Exile — And They're NOT the Ones in New Epstein Files
Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor found his final foothold inside the royal household crumble not because of newly released Epstein documents, but after photographs of him smiling, waving, and riding around Windsor convinced the Palace that he had once again failed to grasp the gravity of his situation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Duke of York, 65, was photographed earlier this week riding on the Windsor estate and later grinning from his car window as he waved at passersby – images that surfaced amid renewed scrutiny of his past links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 at age 66 from an alleged suicide.
'Deeply Unsettling' Images
Within hours of those pictures circulating, Andrew quietly vacated Royal Lodge, his home of 22 years, leaving under the cover of darkness for temporary accommodation at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.
Royal insiders said the sequence of events was not coincidental.
One observer described the images of Andrew greeting onlookers as "deeply unsettling," given the context of the new Epstein document dump.
And another palace source said, told us: "There was genuine disbelief internally that he would choose to present himself so publicly, smiling and waving, at a time when the seriousness of the allegations and their wider impact could not be more stark.
"It suggested a profound misjudgment of the moment."
Even though Andrew has long been associated with damaging photographs contained in newly released US Justice Department Epstein files, including undated images showing him smiling while crouching on all fours over an unidentified woman as she lay splayed on the floor beneath him, sources said it was the more mundane Windsor photographs that finally exhausted the Palace's patience.
"Those photographs made it painfully clear that he had not understood the mood at all," one royal aide said.
"At a time when silence and discretion were expected, his actions conveyed the opposite – reinforcing the sense that he was out of step with reality, or just did not care."
Relocation to Wood Farm and Future Housing Plans
Andrew will now remain at Wood Farm until Marsh Farm, his intended long-term residence nearby, is ready.
Sarah Ferguson, 66, his former wife, is not expected to join him.
An insider said, "Whatever his intentions, the sight of Andrew smiling and waving at that moment was taken internally as a sign that he was not engaging with the gravity of the allegations or the suffering of those linked to Epstein.
"For the Palace, that crossed a line that could not be overlooked, and he was booted out of his home under the cover of night."
Buckingham Palace has been attempting to balance support for survivors of sexual abuse with the fact that Andrew denies wrongdoing and has not been convicted of a crime.
In October, a Palace spokesperson said: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
Andrew is said to have cut himself off from television news and newspapers, while advisers who once defended him have faded from view.
His communication with the Palace is understood to be remaining minimal.
A source said questions about the possibility of cooperating with police over what he witnessed in Epstein's circle are now a matter "for his conscience."
Among those close to the royal family, reactions range from frustration to alarm.
While some speak of a duty of care to a man under intense pressure, others privately concede the Windsor photographs represented the last straw – a reminder that Andrew's instinct for public visibility continues to clash with the monarchy's need for restraint.