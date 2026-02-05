EXCLUSIVE: The Skin-Crawling Snaps That REALLY Sealed Andrew Windsor's Royal Exile — And They're NOT the Ones in New Epstein Files

Within hours of those pictures circulating, Andrew quietly vacated Royal Lodge, his home of 22 years, leaving under the cover of darkness for temporary accommodation at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

Royal insiders said the sequence of events was not coincidental.

One observer described the images of Andrew greeting onlookers as "deeply unsettling," given the context of the new Epstein document dump.

And another palace source said, told us: "There was genuine disbelief internally that he would choose to present himself so publicly, smiling and waving, at a time when the seriousness of the allegations and their wider impact could not be more stark.

"It suggested a profound misjudgment of the moment."