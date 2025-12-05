EXCLUSIVE: The 'Cartoonish Acting Technique' Disgraced Andrew Windsor Is Being Accused of Deploying as He 'Gets on Knees for Sympathy From Royals'

A source said: "Andrew has been going around like the sad ex-prince, hoping his sad face will somehow move Charles to invite him to the Sandringham festivities.

"But they can see through his act – he is like a living scene in a Tom and Jerry cartoon, where one of them acts lost and weepy to get sympathy from the other.

"It won't work – there is no way Andrew is getting an invite to Sandringham. For one thing, the optics for the public would be way off: Andrew celebrating amid his scandal.

"And secondly, senior royals including Prince William and Princess Catherine actively despise him and what he has done to the institution.

"He might be on his knees now with his begging bowl out for sympathy, but it's going to be a very lonely Christmas for him."