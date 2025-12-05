EXCLUSIVE: The 'Cartoonish Acting Technique' Disgraced Andrew Windsor Is Being Accused of Deploying as He 'Gets on Knees for Sympathy From Royals'
Dec. 5 2025, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has been accused of deploying a "cartoon-style acting" technique as part of what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is part of a "calculated plot" to milk sympathy from the royal family ahead of their traditional Christmas celebrations.
The disgraced ex-prince has recently been cultivating a look of gloom, with senior royal sources claiming his recent "hangdog" demeanor is a deliberate attempt to win more support from King Charles – and maybe an invite to The Firm's festive knees-up on the Sandringham Estate.
The Cartoon-Style Act
A source said: "Andrew has been going around like the sad ex-prince, hoping his sad face will somehow move Charles to invite him to the Sandringham festivities.
"But they can see through his act – he is like a living scene in a Tom and Jerry cartoon, where one of them acts lost and weepy to get sympathy from the other.
"It won't work – there is no way Andrew is getting an invite to Sandringham. For one thing, the optics for the public would be way off: Andrew celebrating amid his scandal.
"And secondly, senior royals including Prince William and Princess Catherine actively despise him and what he has done to the institution.
"He might be on his knees now with his begging bowl out for sympathy, but it's going to be a very lonely Christmas for him."
Strategic Slump in Posture
In recent weeks, Windsor, 65, has been photographed riding through Windsor Great Park with his head bowed, shoulders collapsed and eyes fixed firmly on the ground.
The images follow his agreement to vacate his $40 million Royal Lodge home early next year and the continued fallout from his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which have left him stripped of titles, patronages and all remaining royal duties.
Once known for his swagger and confidence, he now cuts a markedly diminished figure.
While friends say he spends much of his time alone at the Lodge, muttering and ranting to himself and fretting about his future, others believe the transformation into a "sad old man" is strategic.
Royal staff who have observed him say his ride-out displays have shifted into "performance mode."
One member of the household said: "This isn't the Andrew we've seen over the years. That dramatic slump in posture when he is on his horse feels very deliberate.
"He's well aware the King is paying attention, and he's trying to draw sympathy."
Another insider added: "He is very obviously trying to signal remorse and fragility. The whole display feels tailored for a single viewer – his brother."
Body Language Expert Weighs In
Body language expert Judi James sees similar patterns in the staged-looking photographs of him riding solo.
She said: "We've been treated to the sight of a variety of different body language mood states from Andrew since the (Epstein) scandal opened up – ranging from 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking royal networker' through to 'defiant' and 'pumped with bravado'.
"These photos seem to signal a desire to project a new state though, which could be very neatly labelled 'downcast'."
James agrees with our sources the imagery borders on theatrical.
She added: "His head is tilted, and his eyes are cast down at the ground. His shoulders appear slumped, and his mood even seems to have been transferred to his poor horse, which has a similarly glum look. We even have the groom or whoever it is accompanying Andrew appearing to gaze at him with an expression of concern."
The body language expert also argues the apparent staging appears too deliberate for a seasoned rider.
"This is curious stuff though," James said.
"Firstly, the photos are very clear and sharp, with the background thrown into a professional-looking soft focus. And then there is the question of Andrew's pose, which is unusual for someone who has spent much of their life in the saddle."
Pose is 'Far From Accidental'
She continued: "It's usually normal to sit upright in the saddle to ensure you're in charge of the horse.
"Like skiing and other similar sports, it's rare to adopt an overtly moody pose to do it. It should almost be a muscle memory thing."
Windsor has long used riding as an emotional release, but even that is now under scrutiny. James said: "The other thing about riding is that it can often be guaranteed to clear the mind from negative moods and thoughts, albeit for a short time. It would be especially bracing in the current wintry spell."
With U.S. lawmakers intensifying calls for Windsor to testify about his Epstein ties, and with the King preparing decisions about his future accommodation and access, those close to the situation say the timing of Andrew's sorrowful displays is "far from accidental."
One senior aide said: "He knows the attitude he showed before did him no favors. Now he's shifting gears. This is all about looking humbled and trying to use that to get sympathy."