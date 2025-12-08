Anderson Cooper 'Inks New Deal' With CNN Just Months After Network Considered Cutting Loose Pricey Star... As it Continues to Suffer in the Ratings Department

While many networks are in the midst of major news desk shakeups in an attempt to win back viewers amid dismal ratings – including MSNBC's rebrand to MS NOW, and newly-minted editor-in-chief Bari Weiss' overhaul of CBS News – CNN has broken from the pack with its decision to re-up Cooper's contract.

Despite viewership for CNN's primetime lineup dropping 42 percent during the third quarter, the network is still hitching its wagon to Cooper ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, during which he's expected to continue spearheading coverage.

Cooper has recently started to dabble in CNN projects that take him away from the anchor desk, including his weekend program, The Whole Story, and his emotional podcast exploring themes of grief and loss, All There Is.