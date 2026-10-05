Ana de Armas Moves On From Tom Cruise With New Man After Whirlwind Romance Fizzled Out

De Armas, 38, still has some unfinished business with Cruise, 64, since their joint project, Deeper, has been put on hold due to budget issues.

But the source said that if the film does go forward, de Armas "will deal with that challenge when it comes. Their romance seems like a long time ago. She moved on and has no regrets."

Late last year, an insider claimed the Mission: Impossible movie star took the breakup hard.

"Tom was crushed when things ended with Ana, but he's not the type to lick his wounds for too long," the insider claimed at the time. "He's ready to find someone new, and he's being very proactive about it.

"He's told his wider circle that he's ready to be set up," the source explained. "Ideally, he'd love to be with a woman from British high society, but that's not as easy for him to arrange as for someone from the movie business."

The source suggested Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Lopez as potential partners for the mega star.