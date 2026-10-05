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Home > Celebrity > Ana De Armas

Ana de Armas Moves On From Tom Cruise With New Man After Whirlwind Romance Fizzled Out

Split photos of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas may have a new man in her life.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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A year after her whirlwind romance with Tom Cruise launched her to the A-list and then fizzled out, Ana de Armas has found a new man, Venezuelan musician Beto Montenegro, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Cuba-born beauty and the singer were recently spotted dancing at a concert in Madrid and exchanging smooches during a romantic getaway to Spain's Formentera island.

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New Romance After Tom Cruise

Photo of Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

De Armas sparked romance rumors with Venezuelan musician Beto Montenegro.

"Their chemistry is off the charts," claimed an insider.

The source added, "Beto's an extremely charming and sophisticated guy, and he checks all the boxes Ana's looking for right now. It’s an exclusive relationship, and they’ve had a pretty magical summer."

Split photos of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

The actress previously experienced a whirlwind romance with Cruise.

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De Armas, 38, still has some unfinished business with Cruise, 64, since their joint project, Deeper, has been put on hold due to budget issues.

But the source said that if the film does go forward, de Armas "will deal with that challenge when it comes. Their romance seems like a long time ago. She moved on and has no regrets."

Late last year, an insider claimed the Mission: Impossible movie star took the breakup hard.

"Tom was crushed when things ended with Ana, but he's not the type to lick his wounds for too long," the insider claimed at the time. "He's ready to find someone new, and he's being very proactive about it.

"He's told his wider circle that he's ready to be set up," the source explained. "Ideally, he'd love to be with a woman from British high society, but that's not as easy for him to arrange as for someone from the movie business."

The source suggested Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Lopez as potential partners for the mega star.

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