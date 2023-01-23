Amy Winehouse Biopic SLAMMED As 'Exploitative' Cash Grab & Attempt To 'Capitalize Off' Late Singer's Trauma

"I feel very protective over Amy Winehouse's memory and my gut instinct is to rebuke this biopic," one critic wrote. "She had such a traumatic time in the spotlight, and it feels gross to capitalize off of that. Why can't we just let her rest. Remember her through her music," another fan suggested, calling for the project to be canceled.

"Can we please the deceased alone? More often than not, these biopics are a mess and exploitative," a third wrote. "Need the Amy Winehouse biopic to cease production IMMEDIATELY," another tweeted, while a fifth labeled the project as "revolting."