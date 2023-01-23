Your tip
Amy Winehouse Biopic SLAMMED As 'Exploitative' Cash Grab & Attempt To 'Capitalize Off' Late Singer's Trauma

Source: Raw Image LTD/MEGA; Will / MEGA
Jan. 23 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Fans of the late Amy Winehouse are outraged over the making of her biopic, claiming it's an "exploitative" cash grab that will likely "sensationalize" her life story.

RadarOnline.com has learned the project started filming in London despite outcry from countless loyal supporters that fear it will falsely portray Winehouse, who tragically died at the young age of 27 from alcohol poisoning back in July 2011.

Source: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

"I feel very protective over Amy Winehouse's memory and my gut instinct is to rebuke this biopic," one critic wrote. "She had such a traumatic time in the spotlight, and it feels gross to capitalize off of that. Why can't we just let her rest. Remember her through her music," another fan suggested, calling for the project to be canceled.

"Can we please the deceased alone? More often than not, these biopics are a mess and exploitative," a third wrote. "Need the Amy Winehouse biopic to cease production IMMEDIATELY," another tweeted, while a fifth labeled the project as "revolting."

Source: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Marisa Abela was cast as the beloved singer-songwriter, having garnered the support of Winehouse's father who shut down critics arguing that Abela looks nothing like the late Unholy War performer.

Photos began circulating online from the set of Back To Black, showing the actress in full makeup with faux tattoos with a wig that resembled Winehouse's iconic hairstyle.

Source: Raw Image LTD/MEGA
Some of which featured Abela sobbing hysterically while in character and recreating the arrest of Winehouse's then-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, in 2007.

He was later sentenced to 27 months in prison for trial fixing and grievous bodily harm following an assault on a bar owner and a subsequent attempt to cover up the crime with a bribe. Winehouse and Fielder-Civil were married from 2007 to 2009.

Among the critics is a friend of the Rehab hitmaker, who voiced her disapproval of the biopic.

"Nobody consulted us about Amy," the pal told The Mail on Sunday. "How can it be authentic and accurate if they don't know the real Amy or the truth about what happened in her final years? We are against this and we are upset. Amy was absolutely striking."

Source: ©2009 RAMEY PHOTO /XPOSURE
Meanwhile, Winehouse's father, Mitch, said that it's "no big deal" if Abela doesn't have a striking resemblance to his daughter, noting the role for his character also wouldn't be his doppelgänger.

The Winehouse estate has also given their support, with a source close to them noting in a statement how the film "will focus on Amy and her incredible talent."

"There are highs and lows in Amy's story that the film won't shy away from."

