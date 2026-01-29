EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer Goes Goopy Over Divorce — Lovelorn Comic 'Using Gwyneth Paltrow' As Inspiration in Her Conscious Uncoupling

"Amy is obsessed with controlling the narrative, really with controlling everything," shared a source.

"She seems convinced that if she and Chris can have this perfect divorce, it all won't hurt so much. That's why she wanted to get everything totally handled before making the news public."

Schumer and Fischer, a professional chef, secretly wed in 2018 and welcomed son Gene in 2019.

Talk about trouble in their marriage began swirling after Amy posted come-hither pictures showing her dramatic 50-pound weight loss.

Schumer, who'd previously revealed she'd been diagnosed with the hormonal disorder Cushing's syndrome addressed the speculation in an Instagram post on Dec. 1, writing, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss."

She announced the split on Dec. 12 on Instagram, adding: "We love each other very much and continue to focus on raising our son."