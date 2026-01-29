Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer Goes Goopy Over Divorce — Lovelorn Comic 'Using Gwyneth Paltrow' As Inspiration in Her Conscious Uncoupling

Amy Schumer has drawn inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow while navigating divorce through conscious uncoupling.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer is determined her divorce won't turn into a trainwreck, according to sources.

Insiders revealed the comedian, 44, and ex Chris Fischer, 45, hope to be the new Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin with a "conscious uncoupling" strategy.

Obsessed With Controlling the Narrative

Insiders said Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer are pursuing a 'conscious uncoupling' modeled after Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.
Source: MEGA; @GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

"Amy is obsessed with controlling the narrative, really with controlling everything," shared a source.

"She seems convinced that if she and Chris can have this perfect divorce, it all won't hurt so much. That's why she wanted to get everything totally handled before making the news public."

Schumer and Fischer, a professional chef, secretly wed in 2018 and welcomed son Gene in 2019.

Talk about trouble in their marriage began swirling after Amy posted come-hither pictures showing her dramatic 50-pound weight loss.

Schumer, who'd previously revealed she'd been diagnosed with the hormonal disorder Cushing's syndrome addressed the speculation in an Instagram post on Dec. 1, writing, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss."

She announced the split on Dec. 12 on Instagram, adding: "We love each other very much and continue to focus on raising our son."

No Drama, Just Damage Control

Speculation about trouble in Schumer's marriage intensified after she posted photos highlighting a 50-pound weight loss.
Source: MEGA

The source explained: "All the houses are getting sold, the money is divided up, and they've agreed on custody.

"There won't be any fights or drama, which is very important to Amy, for her son's sake and for Chris'. She's very focused on protecting them both.

"No doubt Amy's image is a part of this, too. She knows she's going to be picked apart and she wants to give people as little ammunition as possible.

Fischer, a professional chef, is involved in custody arrangements with Schumer following their Instagram-announced split.
Source: MEGA

"As much as she claims not to care what people think, she actually does care – a lot.

"Amy's telling people she wants to stay best friends with Chris and they're even going to get each other's advice on who to date, which strikes a lot of people as bizarre.

"She's also adamant this has nothing to do with her suddenly getting skinny. But the timing of her weight loss does have a lot of people questioning if she's being fully transparent about that."

