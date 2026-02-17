Amy Schumer's Divorce Strategy Exposed — Including How She is Intent on 'Controlling the Narrative' of Split From Chris Fischer
Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Perception is everything.
After news broke Amy Schumer has split from husband of seven years, Chris Fischer, RadarOnline.com can reveal the comic is determined to portray it as a "perfect" divorce.
Controlling The Narrative
"Amy is obsessed with controlling the narrative," an insider said.
Before announcing the split on Dec. 12, the Emmy winner, 44, ditched her wedding ring, posted a flurry of pics of her newly svelte figure – and sold the Brooklyn, N.Y., and New Orleans homes she and the chef, 45, shared.
But when speculation ramped up about the parents of Gene, 6, ending their marriage – with whispers that her weight loss might have something to do with her change of heart – Schumer maintained, "Chris and I are still married," later declaring, "Fingers crossed we make it through, he's the best."
Yet the source claimed the divorce was already underway, with money, custody and property divided.
"Amy wanted to get everything handled before making the news public, for her son's sake and for Chris'," said the source. "She's focused on protecting them both."
Looking At Other Celeb Splits
She also cares how it looks.
"She knows she's going to be picked apart and wants to give people as little ammunition as possible," said the source, adding that he hopes she and Fischer can "consciously uncouple" a la Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.
"Then it all won't hurt so much."