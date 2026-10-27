Amy Schumer, 45, and Chef Chris Fischer Finalize Their Divorce in New York — After Actress Claimed Split Had Nothing to Do With Drastic Weight Loss or Autism

Amy Schumer, 45, and chef Chris Fischer, 46, have finalized their divorce, ending their seven-year marriage about 10 months after they announced their separation.

PEOPLE confirmed the development after New York Supreme Court records showed the couple's case as "disposed."

Court documents list Feb. 25 as the disposition date, although the exact date the divorce became final is unclear because New York divorce records are sealed. Page Six reported the case-status change on Oct. 26.

Schumer and Fischer share a 7-year-old son, Gene. The former couple has publicly described their split as amicable, with Schumer saying they would continue focusing on raising their son together.