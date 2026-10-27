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Home > Entertainment > Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer, 45, and Chef Chris Fischer Finalize Their Divorce in New York — After Actress Claimed Split Had Nothing to Do With Drastic Weight Loss or Autism

Amy Schumer and Amy Fischer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer and Amy Fischer have finalized their divorce in New York

Oct. 27 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

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Amy Schumer, 45, and chef Chris Fischer, 46, have finalized their divorce, ending their seven-year marriage about 10 months after they announced their separation.

PEOPLE confirmed the development after New York Supreme Court records showed the couple's case as "disposed."

Court documents list Feb. 25 as the disposition date, although the exact date the divorce became final is unclear because New York divorce records are sealed. Page Six reported the case-status change on Oct. 26.

Schumer and Fischer share a 7-year-old son, Gene. The former couple has publicly described their split as amicable, with Schumer saying they would continue focusing on raising their son together.

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Court Filing Shows Marriage Is Legally Over

Amy Schumer and Amy Fischer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer and Amy Fischer separated in December last year

Schumer filed for divorce in New York on Jan. 6, about a month after the couple publicly announced their separation.

The pair later submitted a proposed divorce judgment and orders concerning support for Gene, according to reports on the court proceedings. The terms of their settlement have not been made public.

The court's "disposed" status now closes the legal process that followed Schumer's Dec. 12, 2025, announcement that she and Fischer had decided to end their marriage after seven years.

At the time, Schumer said the former couple still loved each other and would remain focused on their son. A source close to the pair also told PEOPLE there was "nothing ugly" about the separation and described it as a cohesive split.

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The Instagram Post That Announced The Split

Amy Schumer and Amy Fischer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer wrote in the breakup announcement post that the split was not a result of her weight loss

Schumer shared the breakup news herself in a since-deleted Instagram post featuring the pair riding the New York City subway.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote, adding that they loved each other and would continue raising their son together. She also asked for privacy as they moved forward.

Schumer also used the post to poke fun at speculation surrounding the breakup, joking that it was not because she had lost weight and thought she could date a basketball player or because Fischer is an attractive James Beard Award-winning chef.

The post followed weeks of speculation about the couple's relationship. On Dec. 1, Schumer had addressed the rumors on Instagram, writing, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism."

From Quick Romance To Family Of Three

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Amy Schumer and Amy Fischer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer and Amy Fischer tied the knot in 2018 at a wedding ceremony in Malibu

Schumer and Fischer were first linked in 2017 and married in a private Malibu ceremony in February 2018. Their wedding had about 80 guests, including Jennifer Aniston and Larry David.

The couple welcomed Gene in May 2019 and later worked together on Food Network's Amy Schumer Learns to Cook and the HBO Max documentary series Expecting Amy, which followed Schumer through her pregnancy.

Schumer publicly discussed Fischer's autism diagnosis in her 2019 Netflix special Amy Schumer Growing. She has also spoken openly about her own health and weight-loss journey, which became part of the speculation surrounding the marriage.

In February, Schumer marked Valentine's Day with a humorous Instagram Stories post from a makeshift "crying corner," writing, "Give yourself all the love today." The post came one day after what would have been the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

Schumer also starred in and co-wrote Netflix's 2025 comedy Kinda Pregnant. In August 2026, Variety reported that she would star in and produce Best Divorce Ever, a comedy from writer-director Sean Mullin.

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