American Woman, 22, Claims She's the Real Madeleine McCann and Has 'DNA Proof' to Back Up Bizarre Theory

Collins said her suspicions began after watching Julia Wandelt, a Polish woman who previously claimed to be McCann, appear on Dr. Phil in March 2023.

"If it wasn't for me seeing her on the Dr. Phil show I would've never known. In a way her stupidity actually helped me find my family," Collins claimed.

"I saw the age progressions and it was like I was looking in a mirror. I just know I saw pictures of myself online and it says I'm missing," she added.

Collins was born on October 23, 2002, while Madeleine was born on May 12, 2003.

She cited an ancestry DNA test showing she is 68 percent English and Northwestern European as a possible clue.