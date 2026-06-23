'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs 'Still Romantic' With Wife Jenny Mollen After Shock Split — 'We Love Each Other'
June 23 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
American Pie star Jason Biggs is still being romantic with his estranged wife, weeks after the pair announced their shock split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor’s former partner, Jenny Mollen, 47, has told how she and Biggs, 48, have a different type of relationship now that they're no longer together.
'It’s A Different Type Of Romance'
And they're clearly still clicking in the bedroom.
Speaking about her split from Biggs in the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, host Amanda Hirsch noted the exes' split was "the end of the romantic part" of their relationship, but Mollen disagreed.
"And it's still, like, romantic. We still love each other," she insisted. "It's just not, I don't know, it’s a different type of romance. It's, like, your best friend."
Mollen said her and Biggs' relationship remains "solid," and that they continue to be "amazing" co-parents to their two sons – Sid, 12, and Lazlo, eight.
But Mollen accepts it's "surreal" and "bizarre" to be single again for the first time in 18 years, but said she and the Orange is the New Black star will always be connected through their children.
"People will be like, 'How does it feel?' And I’m like, 'I don’t know, the same?'" she reflected. "We live in two different places, but we’re still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone’s schedule, and after school and holidays.
"And so there is like this element of, like, this isn’t a normal breakup where you’re like, 'See ya!' and then maybe we’ll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it," she continued. "It's not like that."
Why Did Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Part Ways?
Radar revealed last month the couple was going their separate ways.
The pair met while working on the film My Best Friend's Girl together, which was released in 2008. They got engaged that same year, in January, and eloped four months later.
They tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Napa with 40 guests in attendance that year.
Radar also told how their marriage was strained by the actress' long-running feelings of living in the shadow of her husband's fame.
A source close to the former couple told us: "Jenny loved Jason deeply, but there were aspects of their dynamic that she struggled with for years. Being married to someone whose career became such a huge cultural phenomenon can create pressures that people outside the relationship don't always understand."
The insider added, "It wasn't necessarily about resentment. It was more about wanting to feel equally seen and valued in her own right. Those feelings can build over time, especially when one partner becomes the public face of the family."
Speaking on the What Matters With Liz podcast before the split was announced, Mollen described how difficult she found the attention surrounding her husband's career.
She said: "When I got together with Jason, I always had a chip on my shoulder in the beginning because I felt like suddenly I went from being the oldest daughter, and I felt like I had my sh-t together, and then suddenly, I married this guy who, in a lot of ways – career-wise – totally eclipsed me.
"Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, Jason Biggs,' and I became the guest. And it drove me crazy to always just be, like, brushed to the side."