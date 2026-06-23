'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs 'Still Romantic' With Wife Jenny Mollen After Shock Split — 'We Love Each Other'

But Mollen accepts it's "surreal" and "bizarre" to be single again for the first time in 18 years, but said she and the Orange is the New Black star will always be connected through their children.

"People will be like, 'How does it feel?' And I’m like, 'I don’t know, the same?'" she reflected. "We live in two different places, but we’re still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone’s schedule, and after school and holidays.

"And so there is like this element of, like, this isn’t a normal breakup where you’re like, 'See ya!' and then maybe we’ll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it," she continued. "It's not like that."