EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: America's Terrifying Brain Drain! How a Shocking Number of Scientists Have Disappeared — Or Died
May 5 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
A sinister string of mysterious deaths, disappearances and murders among America's elite scientific community is raising red flags among lawmen and legislators, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since July 2024, nine top experts who were either working directly for the government or on projects critical to national security have gone missing or ended up dead in puzzling circumstances, sources said.
Mysterious Deaths Rock Top Scientists
The eerie chain of mishaps and misfortune began July 4, 2024, when NASA scientist Frank Maiwald died at 61 after 25 years as a top researcher at the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The German scientist's obituary gave no cause of death, and no autopsy was conducted, sources said.
Maiwald was reportedly working on cutting-edge satellite technology capable of scanning entire planets – and finding clues of extraterrestrial life – when he died. NASA has never commented on his passing.
Less than 10 months later, Anthony Chavez, a 79-year-old former technician at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in New Mexico, which is tied to nuclear weapons research, disappeared while taking a walk near his Los Alamos home.
Two months after that, Monica Reza, director of JPL's Materials Processing Group, inexplicably vanished while hiking with pals in California's Angeles National Forest.
At the time, she was reportedly researching a revolutionary new metal for missiles and rocket engines.
More Scientists Vanish in Bizarre Circumstances
Four days after Reza went missing, LANL staffer Melissa Casias, 53, disappeared after dropping off her hubby for work there. She decided to work from home that day, which was unusual, according to relatives.
Cameras recorded her miles from home, walking alone and without her wallet, phone or keys, just like Chavez.
Ominously, sources said Casias' work and personal phones were later found in her home, wiped and restored to their factory settings.
The spate of ill fortune continued last December when – as RadarOnline.com reported – Nuno Loureiro, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology nuclear scientist, was shot dead in his home by a rival, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, the perpetrator of the mass shooting at Brown University days earlier.
The two knew each other decades ago as students in Portugal.
Scientist Deaths Mount in Chilling Pattern
At the time, Loureiro was said to be nearing a solution to the world's energy problems through nuclear fusion.
On Dec. 13, Jason Thomas, 45, a pharmaceutical researcher who was testing cancer treatments at Novartis, was reported missing.
His body was pulled from a lake in Wakefield, Mass., in March.
America's suspicious brain drain continued Feb. 16, – when California Institute of Technology astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, 67, was gunned down on the front porch of his L.A.-area home by a man who was later charged with a nearby carjacking.
At the time, Grillmair was reportedly working with NASA and JPL on infrared telescopes designed to track asteroids, satellites and hypersonic missiles.
High-Level Insider Vanishes Amid Mystery
The body count grew Feb. 27 when retired Air Force Gen. William Neil McCasland, who oversaw some of the Air Force's most sensitive projects, vanished from a hiking trail in Albuquerque, N.M.
The general, 68, who held a doctorate degree in astronautical engineering from MIT, was a researcher for the Office of Special Projects – the shadowy unit charged with securing and protecting sensitive aerospace technologies.
He also commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory, a weapons program dedicated to cutting-edge technologies, as well as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside Dayton, Ohio.
The Ohio facility is where Project Blue Book – the Air Force's secret investigation of UFOs – was based from 1952 to 1969. UFO experts believe the wreckage from a 1947 UFO crash in Roswell, N.M., was taken there for reverse engineering – and McCasland may have had knowledge of it.
Experts Warn of Sinister Plot
And recently, news resurfaced about the 2023 passing of Michael David Hicks, a 59-year-old research scientist at JPL from 1998 to 2022, who was involved in the DART Project, NASA's test to see if dangerous asteroids could be deflected from Earth. Hicks' cause of death was never made public.
Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said the brain drain bears the hallmarks of an ongoing foreign intelligence operation.
"That's where you start," he advised. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee recently pointed to scientists dying and disappearing under "suspicious circumstances," declaring: "I think we ought to be paying attention to it."