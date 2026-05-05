EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: America's Terrifying Brain Drain! How a Shocking Number of Scientists Have Disappeared — Or Died

The eerie chain of mishaps and misfortune began July 4, 2024, when NASA scientist Frank Maiwald died at 61 after 25 years as a top researcher at the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The German scientist's obituary gave no cause of death, and no autopsy was conducted, sources said.

Maiwald was reportedly working on cutting-edge satellite technology capable of scanning entire planets – and finding clues of extraterrestrial life – when he died. NASA has never commented on his passing.

Less than 10 months later, Anthony Chavez, a 79-year-old former technician at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in New Mexico, which is tied to nuclear weapons research, disappeared while taking a walk near his Los Alamos home.

Two months after that, Monica Reza, director of JPL's Materials Processing Group, inexplicably vanished while hiking with pals in California's Angeles National Forest.

At the time, she was reportedly researching a revolutionary new metal for missiles and rocket engines.